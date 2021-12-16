Poptones #89 (Meteors, Alan Vega, Scientists, Minutemen…)

Ultima puntata dedicata al passato la n. 89 di Poptones, nello specifico Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più importanti del Dicembre 1981.

Playlist

The Meteors – Attack Of The Zorch Men

Alan Vega – Ghost Rider

The Human Switchboard – Who’s Landing In My Hangar

The Scientists – Teenage Dreamer

Minutemen – Gravity

Pete Shelley – Yesterday’s Not Here

Miles Over Matters – Something’s Happening Here

Garry Johnson – United

The Business – Suburban Rebels

Anti-Nowhere League – Streets Of London

Chelsea – Evacuate

The Zounds – Load Of Noise

The Opposition – Moving Targets

Haircut One Hundred – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

Fleshtones – Roman Gods

