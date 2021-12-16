Poptones #89 (Meteors, Alan Vega, Scientists, Minutemen…)
Ultima puntata dedicata al passato la n. 89 di Poptones, nello specifico Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite più importanti del Dicembre 1981.
Playlist
The Meteors – Attack Of The Zorch Men
Alan Vega – Ghost Rider
The Human Switchboard – Who’s Landing In My Hangar
The Scientists – Teenage Dreamer
Minutemen – Gravity
Pete Shelley – Yesterday’s Not Here
Miles Over Matters – Something’s Happening Here
Garry Johnson – United
The Business – Suburban Rebels
Anti-Nowhere League – Streets Of London
Chelsea – Evacuate
The Zounds – Load Of Noise
The Opposition – Moving Targets
Haircut One Hundred – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
Fleshtones – Roman Gods