Poptones #87 (Scientists, Specials, Subway Sect, Clash…)

Nella puntata n. 87 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune delle ultime uscite discografiche (novità vere e proprie o retrospettive inedite) di artisti più o meno affermati con una lunga carriera musicale alle spalle.

Playlist

Fay Hallam – Turn My World

Shadowland – Just Like Alice

Andy Partridge – Great Day

Colin Moulding – The Hardest Battle

The Scientists – The Science Of Suave

The Celibate Rifles – You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

Lipstick Killers – Driving The Special Dead

Dr. Feelgood – She Does It Right

The Stranglers – This Song

The Specials – Everybody Knows

The Subway Sect – Since The 80’s

The Clash – Are You Ready For War?