Poptones #87 (Scientists, Specials, Subway Sect, Clash…)
Nella puntata n. 87 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune delle ultime uscite discografiche (novità vere e proprie o retrospettive inedite) di artisti più o meno affermati con una lunga carriera musicale alle spalle.
Playlist
Fay Hallam – Turn My World
Shadowland – Just Like Alice
Andy Partridge – Great Day
Colin Moulding – The Hardest Battle
The Scientists – The Science Of Suave
The Celibate Rifles – You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory
Lipstick Killers – Driving The Special Dead
Dr. Feelgood – She Does It Right
The Stranglers – This Song
The Specials – Everybody Knows
The Subway Sect – Since The 80’s
The Clash – Are You Ready For War?