Poptones #85 (Vipers, Unclaimed, Delmonas, Wyld Billy Childish & The Crmf…)
Puntata Sixties oriented la n. 85 a cura di Gabriele Savioli. Molte novità discografiche e qualche ristampa.
Playlist
The Vipers – Find Another
The Unclaimed – Lost Trails
Delmonas – I Want You
Wyld Billy Childish & The Crmf – Mouldy Figs
The Shadracks – Delicate Touch
Mindreaders – The Boxers
Slocks – A Knife In Your Hand
Les Grys-Grys – Tell Me
The Courettes – Only Happy When You’re Gone
The Ar-Kaics – Let Me In
The Ribeye Brothers – Why Should I Care
Long Tall Shorty – Takin’ Time
The Reflectors – All Made Up
Dan Kroha – Leavin’ Blues
The Mighty Gordinis – A Thousand Silvers Suns