Poptones #85 (Vipers, Unclaimed, Delmonas, Wyld Billy Childish & The Crmf…)

Puntata Sixties oriented la n. 85 a cura di Gabriele Savioli. Molte novità discografiche e qualche ristampa.

Playlist

The Vipers – Find Another

The Unclaimed – Lost Trails

Delmonas – I Want You

Wyld Billy Childish & The Crmf – Mouldy Figs

The Shadracks – Delicate Touch

Mindreaders – The Boxers

Slocks – A Knife In Your Hand

Les Grys-Grys – Tell Me

The Courettes – Only Happy When You’re Gone

The Ar-Kaics – Let Me In

The Ribeye Brothers – Why Should I Care

Long Tall Shorty – Takin’ Time

The Reflectors – All Made Up

Dan Kroha – Leavin’ Blues

The Mighty Gordinis – A Thousand Silvers Suns

