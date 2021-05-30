Poptones #71

A metà anni ’60 l’Olanda si poneva all’avanguardia rispetto al resto dei paesi del continente europeo; il movimento dei provos ed un’apertura mentale che favoriva l’assorbimento di altre culture propiziarono la nascita di una scena musicale estremamente fertile ed estremamente interessante. Si formarono quindi un gran numero di gruppi che lasciarono un segno indelebile e sono tuttora di ispirazione a chi si vuole avvicinare a questo tipo di musica.

Nella puntata n. 71 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone un piccolo spaccato proprio di questa scena, denominata comunemente Nederbeat.

Playlist

The Goldfingers – Poupe’ De Cir, Poupe’ De Son

The Motions – For Another Man

Het – Ik Heb Geen Zin Om Op Te Staan

Les Baroques – Such A Cad

The Outsiders – Lying All The Time

Q65 – I Got Nightmares

The Zipps – Kicks And Chicks

The Golden Earring – That Day

The Outsiders – I Love Her Still, I Always Will

The Jay-Jay’s – Today I’m Gay

Cuby & The Blizzards – Your Body Not Your Soul

Q65 – Cry In The Night

Groep 1850 – Mother-No-Head

Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again

The outsiders – i love you no. 2

Dragonfly – Celestial Empire

Shocking Blue – Venus