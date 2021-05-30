/

Poptones #71

A metà anni ’60 l’Olanda si poneva all’avanguardia rispetto al resto dei paesi del continente europeo; il movimento dei provos ed un’apertura mentale che favoriva l’assorbimento di altre culture propiziarono la nascita di una scena musicale estremamente fertile ed estremamente interessante. Si formarono quindi un gran numero di gruppi che lasciarono un segno indelebile e sono tuttora di ispirazione a chi si vuole avvicinare a questo tipo di musica.
Nella puntata n. 71 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone un piccolo spaccato proprio di questa scena, denominata comunemente Nederbeat.

Playlist

The Goldfingers – Poupe’ De Cir, Poupe’ De Son
The Motions – For Another Man
Het – Ik Heb Geen Zin Om Op Te Staan
Les Baroques – Such A Cad
The Outsiders – Lying All The Time
Q65 – I Got Nightmares
The Zipps – Kicks And Chicks
The Golden Earring – That Day
The Outsiders – I Love Her Still, I Always Will
The Jay-Jay’s – Today I’m Gay
Cuby & The Blizzards – Your Body Not Your Soul
Q65 – Cry In The Night
Groep 1850 – Mother-No-Head
Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again
The outsiders – i love you no. 2
Dragonfly – Celestial Empire
Shocking Blue – Venus

Poptones
Poptones nasce e si sviluppa utilizzando come base i Sixties: partendo dal soul della Motown, passando dal garage-beat fino ad arrivare al freakbeat, alla psichedelia e al folk-rock, questo decennio ha influenzato anche quello successivo con la prima elettronica, l’hard-rock, il power-pop, fino ad arrivare al punk, alla new wave e al post-punk, generi che sfociano negli anni Ottanta, decennio nel quale tutto viene di nuovo assimilato e rivisitato. Poptones cerca quindi di offrire una piccola ma significativa panoramica su quanto di più interessante si muova nel panorama musicale che, in modo diretto o indiretto, abbia legami con il passato. Proprio per sottolineare questa continuità nel tempo, la rubrica tratta periodicamente puntate speciali dedicate a scene o movimenti musicali di particolare interesse.