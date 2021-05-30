Poptones #71
A metà anni ’60 l’Olanda si poneva all’avanguardia rispetto al resto dei paesi del continente europeo; il movimento dei provos ed un’apertura mentale che favoriva l’assorbimento di altre culture propiziarono la nascita di una scena musicale estremamente fertile ed estremamente interessante. Si formarono quindi un gran numero di gruppi che lasciarono un segno indelebile e sono tuttora di ispirazione a chi si vuole avvicinare a questo tipo di musica.
Nella puntata n. 71 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli propone un piccolo spaccato proprio di questa scena, denominata comunemente Nederbeat.
Playlist
The Goldfingers – Poupe’ De Cir, Poupe’ De Son
The Motions – For Another Man
Het – Ik Heb Geen Zin Om Op Te Staan
Les Baroques – Such A Cad
The Outsiders – Lying All The Time
Q65 – I Got Nightmares
The Zipps – Kicks And Chicks
The Golden Earring – That Day
The Outsiders – I Love Her Still, I Always Will
The Jay-Jay’s – Today I’m Gay
Cuby & The Blizzards – Your Body Not Your Soul
Q65 – Cry In The Night
Groep 1850 – Mother-No-Head
Sandy Coast – I See Your Face Again
The outsiders – i love you no. 2
Dragonfly – Celestial Empire
Shocking Blue – Venus