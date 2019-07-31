Poptones #7 (Festival Beat, seconda parte)

Questa settima puntata conclude il viaggio a ritroso di presentazione del Festival Beat svoltosi a Salsomaggiore a fine giugno, prendendo in considerazione le band più significative delle versioni dal 1993 al 2009.

Playlist

Pretty Things – Can’t stand the pain

Gonn – Blackout of gretely

Downliners Sect – Everything I’ve got to give

Masonics with Miss Ludella Black – Don’t walk away from me

Urges – You don’t look so good

Maggots – Let’s go in 69

Tunas – Lament 1

Big Boss Man – Triumph of the olympian

Get Lost – Mdmation

Bristols – Gonna cry

Solarlares – Feet the wrong way round

Sick Rose – It’s a mystery

Satelliters – Riot on sunset strip

Nuthins – Mistake

Sciacalli – Luca

Mystreated – You’re not alone

Thanes – Hey girl (look what you’ve done)!

Hermits – Bad driver