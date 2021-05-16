Poptones #69 + #70

In occasione del ritorno in diretta di Poptones con la puntata n. 69, Gabriele Savioli ci propone quanto di più interessante uscito nel maggio del 1981.

Durante la puntata n. 70, invece, unicamente ristampe uscite in questa prima parte del 2021.

Playlist 69

The Jam – Funeral Pyre

Echo & The Bunnymen – With A Hip

The Psychedelic Furs – Into You Like A Train

Gang Of Four – Why Theory?

Simple Minds – The American

The Undertones – It’s Going To Happen

The Beat – All Out To Get You

Ruts Dc – Fools

Ub40 – Present Arms In Dub

The Wanderers – Take Them And Break Them

Devo – Beautiful World

The Wipers – Taking Too Long

The Adolescents – No Way

The Cramps – Green Fuz

X – The Once Over Twice

The Blasters – Marie Marie

Playlist 70

Redskins – Take No Heroes

Mother Earth – Compare Yourself

Heavenly – Space Manatee

L7 – Fast And Frightening

Lilys – Ginger

100 Flowers – Contributions

The Outta Place – Psychedelic Siren

The Sick Rose – Don’t Keep Me Out

The Blue Macs – A Lonely Girl

The Steppes – Hey Girl

The Direct Hits – I Feel The Earth Move

The Disco Zombies – New Scars

Knoxville Girls – Sophisticated Boom Boom

The Gun Club – Watermelon Man