Poptones #69 + #70
In occasione del ritorno in diretta di Poptones con la puntata n. 69, Gabriele Savioli ci propone quanto di più interessante uscito nel maggio del 1981.
Durante la puntata n. 70, invece, unicamente ristampe uscite in questa prima parte del 2021.
Playlist 69
The Jam – Funeral Pyre
Echo & The Bunnymen – With A Hip
The Psychedelic Furs – Into You Like A Train
Gang Of Four – Why Theory?
Simple Minds – The American
The Undertones – It’s Going To Happen
The Beat – All Out To Get You
Ruts Dc – Fools
Ub40 – Present Arms In Dub
The Wanderers – Take Them And Break Them
Devo – Beautiful World
The Wipers – Taking Too Long
The Adolescents – No Way
The Cramps – Green Fuz
X – The Once Over Twice
The Blasters – Marie Marie
Playlist 70
Redskins – Take No Heroes
Mother Earth – Compare Yourself
Heavenly – Space Manatee
L7 – Fast And Frightening
Lilys – Ginger
100 Flowers – Contributions
The Outta Place – Psychedelic Siren
The Sick Rose – Don’t Keep Me Out
The Blue Macs – A Lonely Girl
The Steppes – Hey Girl
The Direct Hits – I Feel The Earth Move
The Disco Zombies – New Scars
Knoxville Girls – Sophisticated Boom Boom
The Gun Club – Watermelon Man