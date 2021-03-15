Poptones #62 e #63
Puntata n. 62 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli ci propone le uscite del mese di marzo 1981.
Playlist
The Milkshakes – After Midnight
The Meteors – Voodoo Rhythm
The Membranes – Muscles
Aztec Camera – Just Like Gold
Orange Juice – Poor Old Soul
Robyn Hitchcock – The Man Who Invented Himself
The Times – Biff! Bang! Pow!
Xtc – Don’t Lose Your Temper
Young Marble Giants – The Clock
Chrome – The Need
The Flesheaters – Cirano De Berger’s Back
U.K. Subs – So What
New Order – Ceremony
Soft Cell – Memorabilia
Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang
Bauhaus – Kick In The Eye
Dexys Midnight Runners – Plan B
Nella puntata n. 63 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli si sofferma su numerose uscite di vario genere: novità, ristampe, box sets, retrospettive… tutte collocabili all’interno del genere denominato power-pop.
Playlist
The Coral – Faceless Angel
Teenage Fanclub – Home
The Boys With The Perpetual Nervousness – Rose Tinted Glass
The Windbreakers – All That Stuff
Squire – Does Stephanie Know
The Little Murders – She Lets Me Know
Protex – Smile And Say Goodbye
The Paul Collins Beat – On The Highway
David Quintron – Make Up Your Mind
The Last – Difference
Giuda – Look Over Your Shoulder
Hoodoo Gurus – Get Out Of The Dodge
Hoodoo Gurus – Hung Out To Dry
The Len Price 3 – Noddy Goes To Pentagon
Graham Day – Memphis Train
Graham Day – Girl You Captivate Me