Poptones #62 e #63

Puntata n. 62 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli ci propone le uscite del mese di marzo 1981.

Playlist

The Milkshakes – After Midnight

The Meteors – Voodoo Rhythm

The Membranes – Muscles

Aztec Camera – Just Like Gold

Orange Juice – Poor Old Soul

Robyn Hitchcock – The Man Who Invented Himself

The Times – Biff! Bang! Pow!

Xtc – Don’t Lose Your Temper

Young Marble Giants – The Clock

Chrome – The Need

The Flesheaters – Cirano De Berger’s Back

U.K. Subs – So What

New Order – Ceremony

Soft Cell – Memorabilia

Heaven 17 – (We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang

Bauhaus – Kick In The Eye

Dexys Midnight Runners – Plan B

Nella puntata n. 63 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli si sofferma su numerose uscite di vario genere: novità, ristampe, box sets, retrospettive… tutte collocabili all’interno del genere denominato power-pop.

Playlist

The Coral – Faceless Angel

Teenage Fanclub – Home

The Boys With The Perpetual Nervousness – Rose Tinted Glass

The Windbreakers – All That Stuff

Squire – Does Stephanie Know

The Little Murders – She Lets Me Know

Protex – Smile And Say Goodbye

The Paul Collins Beat – On The Highway

David Quintron – Make Up Your Mind

The Last – Difference

Giuda – Look Over Your Shoulder

Hoodoo Gurus – Get Out Of The Dodge

Hoodoo Gurus – Hung Out To Dry

The Len Price 3 – Noddy Goes To Pentagon

Graham Day – Memphis Train

Graham Day – Girl You Captivate Me