Poptones #48
Prendendo spunto dall’uscita postuma del recente album “Bare as Bone, Bright as Blood”, Gabriele Savioli nella puntata n. 48 di Poptones ripercorre la carriera dei The Pretty Things, uno dei gruppi più importanti ed influenti del rock inglese dai Sixties ad oggi. L’occasione è propizia per omaggiare il cantante e fondatore della band, Phil May, recentemente scomparso.
Playlist
The Pretty Things – Don’t Bring Me Down
The Pretty Things – Honey I Need
The Pretty Things – Get The Picture
The Pretty Things – Can’t Stand The Pain
The Pretty Things – The Sun
The Pretty Things – Defecting Grey
The Pretty Things – Balloon Burning
The Pretty Things – Trust
The Electric Banana – Alexander
The Pretty Things – The Good Mr. Square
The Pretty Things – She Was Tall, She Was High
The Pretty Things – Grass
The Pretty Things – Atlanta
The Pretty Things – Falling Again
The Pretty Things – Reinnassance Fair
The Pretty Things – Can’t Be Satisfied