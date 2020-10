Poptones #46

Nella puntata n. 46 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune novità discografiche e qualche ristampa in ambito pop, beat e wave.

Playlist

The Loft – Up The Hill And Down The Slope

Hangman’s Beautiful Daughters – Something About Today

Saint Etienne – Over The Border

Pimlico – Revolve

Chemtrails – Saint Vitus

The Movement – Always Be In Love

The Spitfires – Just Won’t Keep You Down

Hoodoo Gurus – Answered Prayers

Sergeant Buzfuzz – Fill In The Blanks

Bacchae – Open Wound

Dehd – Flying

Naked Roomate – We Are The Babies

Pozi – Whitewashing

John Foxx And The Maths – Everything Happens At The Same Time