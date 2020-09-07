/

Poptones #42

Gabriele Savioli ospita La Totta in BIKINI KILLED, una puntata speciale di Poptones interamente dedicata alle band femminili di tutte le epoche e stili, per chiacchierare e celebrare con danze sfrenate la fine dell’estate e il costume che presto, con una lacrimuccia, andrà nell’armadio oltre che per brindare a suon di bolle alla stagione che verrà, guardando il sole che tramonta a riva.

Playlist

The Pandoras – Hot Generation
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die
Marine Girls – A Place In The Sun
Arre! Arre! – Rapiest Adieu
Juniore – A La Plage
The Shangri-las – Sophisticated Boom Boom
The Breeders – No Aloha
Mary Weiss With The Reigning Sound – You’ll Never Gonna See Me Cry
La Luz – Walking Into The Sun
L.A. Witch – Maybe The Weather
The Delmonas – I Did Him Wrong
Habibi – In The City
Bikini Kill – Ocean Song

Poptones
Poptones nasce e si sviluppa utilizzando come base i Sixties: partendo dal soul della Motown, passando dal garage-beat fino ad arrivare al freakbeat, alla psichedelia e al folk-rock, questo decennio ha influenzato anche quello successivo con la prima elettronica, l’hard-rock, il power-pop, fino ad arrivare al punk, alla new wave e al post-punk, generi che sfociano negli anni Ottanta, decennio nel quale tutto viene di nuovo assimilato e rivisitato. Poptones cerca quindi di offrire una piccola ma significativa panoramica su quanto di più interessante si muova nel panorama musicale che, in modo diretto o indiretto, abbia legami con il passato. Proprio per sottolineare questa continuità nel tempo, la rubrica tratta periodicamente puntate speciali dedicate a scene o movimenti musicali di particolare interesse.