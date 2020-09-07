Poptones #42
Gabriele Savioli ospita La Totta in BIKINI KILLED, una puntata speciale di Poptones interamente dedicata alle band femminili di tutte le epoche e stili, per chiacchierare e celebrare con danze sfrenate la fine dell’estate e il costume che presto, con una lacrimuccia, andrà nell’armadio oltre che per brindare a suon di bolle alla stagione che verrà, guardando il sole che tramonta a riva.
Playlist
The Pandoras – Hot Generation
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die
Marine Girls – A Place In The Sun
Arre! Arre! – Rapiest Adieu
Juniore – A La Plage
The Shangri-las – Sophisticated Boom Boom
The Breeders – No Aloha
Mary Weiss With The Reigning Sound – You’ll Never Gonna See Me Cry
La Luz – Walking Into The Sun
L.A. Witch – Maybe The Weather
The Delmonas – I Did Him Wrong
Habibi – In The City
Bikini Kill – Ocean Song