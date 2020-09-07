Poptones #42

Gabriele Savioli ospita La Totta in BIKINI KILLED, una puntata speciale di Poptones interamente dedicata alle band femminili di tutte le epoche e stili, per chiacchierare e celebrare con danze sfrenate la fine dell’estate e il costume che presto, con una lacrimuccia, andrà nell’armadio oltre che per brindare a suon di bolle alla stagione che verrà, guardando il sole che tramonta a riva.

Playlist

The Pandoras – Hot Generation

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

The Pleasure Seekers – What A Way To Die

Marine Girls – A Place In The Sun

Arre! Arre! – Rapiest Adieu

Juniore – A La Plage

The Shangri-las – Sophisticated Boom Boom

The Breeders – No Aloha

Mary Weiss With The Reigning Sound – You’ll Never Gonna See Me Cry

La Luz – Walking Into The Sun

L.A. Witch – Maybe The Weather

The Delmonas – I Did Him Wrong

Habibi – In The City

Bikini Kill – Ocean Song