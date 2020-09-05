/

Poptones #41

Per la puntata n. 41 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli ci offre una raccolta di pezzi dal carattere e dalla musicalità tipicamente estivi.

Playlist

The James Taylor Quartet – Indian Summer
The Style Council – Long Hot Summer
The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
Bronco Bullfrog – Sun-Tan-Notion
The Pretty Things – Summer Time
The Box Tops – I See Only Sunshine
Dom Mariani & The Majestic Kelp – Turn Up The Sun
Lemon Fog – Summer
Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Summer Wine
The Barracudas – His Last Summer
The Springfields – Sunflower
Danny Mcdonald – Soaking Up The Sunshine
Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Long Nights Of Summer
The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer
Weekend – Summerdays
Dodgy – Staying Out For The Summer
Pavement – Summer Babe
The Sunnyboys – It’s A Sunny Day
Madness – The Return Of The Los Palmas 7

Poptones
Poptones nasce e si sviluppa utilizzando come base i Sixties: partendo dal soul della Motown, passando dal garage-beat fino ad arrivare al freakbeat, alla psichedelia e al folk-rock, questo decennio ha influenzato anche quello successivo con la prima elettronica, l’hard-rock, il power-pop, fino ad arrivare al punk, alla new wave e al post-punk, generi che sfociano negli anni Ottanta, decennio nel quale tutto viene di nuovo assimilato e rivisitato. Poptones cerca quindi di offrire una piccola ma significativa panoramica su quanto di più interessante si muova nel panorama musicale che, in modo diretto o indiretto, abbia legami con il passato. Proprio per sottolineare questa continuità nel tempo, la rubrica tratta periodicamente puntate speciali dedicate a scene o movimenti musicali di particolare interesse.