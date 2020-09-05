Poptones #41

Per la puntata n. 41 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli ci offre una raccolta di pezzi dal carattere e dalla musicalità tipicamente estivi.

Playlist

The James Taylor Quartet – Indian Summer

The Style Council – Long Hot Summer

The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon

Bronco Bullfrog – Sun-Tan-Notion

The Pretty Things – Summer Time

The Box Tops – I See Only Sunshine

Dom Mariani & The Majestic Kelp – Turn Up The Sun

Lemon Fog – Summer

Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Summer Wine

The Barracudas – His Last Summer

The Springfields – Sunflower

Danny Mcdonald – Soaking Up The Sunshine

Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Long Nights Of Summer

The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer

Weekend – Summerdays

Dodgy – Staying Out For The Summer

Pavement – Summer Babe

The Sunnyboys – It’s A Sunny Day

Madness – The Return Of The Los Palmas 7