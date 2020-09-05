Poptones #41
Per la puntata n. 41 di Poptones Gabriele Savioli ci offre una raccolta di pezzi dal carattere e dalla musicalità tipicamente estivi.
Playlist
The James Taylor Quartet – Indian Summer
The Style Council – Long Hot Summer
The Kinks – Sunny Afternoon
Bronco Bullfrog – Sun-Tan-Notion
The Pretty Things – Summer Time
The Box Tops – I See Only Sunshine
Dom Mariani & The Majestic Kelp – Turn Up The Sun
Lemon Fog – Summer
Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood – Summer Wine
The Barracudas – His Last Summer
The Springfields – Sunflower
Danny Mcdonald – Soaking Up The Sunshine
Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera – Long Nights Of Summer
The Undertones – Here Comes The Summer
Weekend – Summerdays
Dodgy – Staying Out For The Summer
Pavement – Summer Babe
The Sunnyboys – It’s A Sunny Day
Madness – The Return Of The Los Palmas 7