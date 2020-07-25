Poptones #38

Le puntate n. 38 e n. 39 di Poptones offrono una panoramica a quello che a tutti gli effetti può essere considerato il mod revival degli anni ’90. Un gran numero di gruppi che, soprattutto nel Regno Unito ma un po’ in tutta Europa ed in maniera del tutto credibile, svilupparono una sensibilità, un’iconografia ma soprattutto una musicalità legate ai Sixties. In questa puntata n. 38 Gabriele Savioli ci presenta una panoramica relativa a quelle band più ispirate da un suono fra il freakbeat, il pop-sike e la psichedelia targata Sgt. Pepper.

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

The Prime Movers – 1.000 Blue Ribbons

The Clique – Mrs. Applegate

Quant – Play With Mary

Goldenhour – Letter #709

The Jekylls – True Love & Happyness

The Aardvarks – When The Morning Comes

The Acrylic Tones – Catch The Lemmings

The Nerve – Dragonfly

Bronco Bullfrog – Greenacre Hill

The Lazy Sundays – Guess I Was Dreaming

Los Imposibles – Listo Y Preparado

Lucky Bishops – I’m Convinced

The Orgone Box – There’ll Always Be Attitudes

Supergrass – Melanie Davis