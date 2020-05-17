Poptones #30 + #31

Puntata n. 30 di Poptones che, come ogni prima puntata del mese, offre una panoramica sulle uscite dello stesso mese di quarant’anni fa: maggio 1980.

Playlist

Devo – Girl U Want

The cure – M

U2 – 11 O’Clock Tick Tock

Magazine – Model Worker

Martha And The Muffins – Echo Beach

Alex Chilton – Hey! Little

Suicide – Diamonds, Fur Coats And Champagne

The Only Ones – Why Don’t You Kill Yourself

Psychedelic Furs – Pulse

Gary Numan – We Are Glass

Chrome – Static Gravity

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Christine

The Undertones – There Goes Norman

The Beat – Best Friend

The Lambrettas – Da-a-a-ance

Television Personalities – Smashing Time

Edoardo Bennato – Uffa’ Uffa’

La puntata n. 31 di Poptones è dedicata a David Greenfield. Genio indimenticabile che ha plasmato il sound di una delle più importanti ed eclettiche bands inglesi degli ultimi 40 anni: gli Stranglers. La puntata ripercorre in ordine sparso la carriera di Dave, dagli albori dei primi anni ’70 fino all’ultimo album degli Stranglers, Ten, prima del loro momentaneo scioglimento.

Playlist

The Stranglers – Waltzinblack

The Stranglers – No More Heroes

The Stranglers – Nice’N’Sleazy

The Purple Helmets – She’s Not There

The Stranglers – Let Me Down Easy

J.J. Burnel & D. Greenfield – Vladimir & Sergei

The Stranglers – Peaches

The Stranglers – Go Buddy Go (demo)

The Stranglers – 5 minutes

The Blue Maxi – Here Comes Summer

The Stranglers – Always The Sun

The Stranglers – Midnight Summer Dream

Celia And The Mutations – Mean To Me

The Stranglers – Nuclear Device

The Stranglers – Wasted (demo)

The Stranglers – Golden Brown

The Stranglers – 96 Tears