Poptones #30 + #31
Puntata n. 30 di Poptones che, come ogni prima puntata del mese, offre una panoramica sulle uscite dello stesso mese di quarant’anni fa: maggio 1980.
Playlist
Devo – Girl U Want
The cure – M
U2 – 11 O’Clock Tick Tock
Magazine – Model Worker
Martha And The Muffins – Echo Beach
Alex Chilton – Hey! Little
Suicide – Diamonds, Fur Coats And Champagne
The Only Ones – Why Don’t You Kill Yourself
Psychedelic Furs – Pulse
Gary Numan – We Are Glass
Chrome – Static Gravity
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Christine
The Undertones – There Goes Norman
The Beat – Best Friend
The Lambrettas – Da-a-a-ance
Television Personalities – Smashing Time
Edoardo Bennato – Uffa’ Uffa’
La puntata n. 31 di Poptones è dedicata a David Greenfield. Genio indimenticabile che ha plasmato il sound di una delle più importanti ed eclettiche bands inglesi degli ultimi 40 anni: gli Stranglers. La puntata ripercorre in ordine sparso la carriera di Dave, dagli albori dei primi anni ’70 fino all’ultimo album degli Stranglers, Ten, prima del loro momentaneo scioglimento.
Playlist
The Stranglers – Waltzinblack
The Stranglers – No More Heroes
The Stranglers – Nice’N’Sleazy
The Purple Helmets – She’s Not There
The Stranglers – Let Me Down Easy
J.J. Burnel & D. Greenfield – Vladimir & Sergei
The Stranglers – Peaches
The Stranglers – Go Buddy Go (demo)
The Stranglers – 5 minutes
The Blue Maxi – Here Comes Summer
The Stranglers – Always The Sun
The Stranglers – Midnight Summer Dream
Celia And The Mutations – Mean To Me
The Stranglers – Nuclear Device
The Stranglers – Wasted (demo)
The Stranglers – Golden Brown
The Stranglers – 96 Tears