Poptones #20

Con il nuovo anno Gabriele Savioli rivolgerà tramite la sua rubrica Poptones uno sguardo a quello che succedeva 40 anni fa nel mercato discografico underground. Quindi ogni puntata di ogni mese verrà dedicata alle uscite dello stese mese dell’anno 1980. La puntata n. 20 propone le uscite più rappresentative e caratteristiche del gennaio 1980.

Playlist

01. Bauhaus – Dark Entries
02. UK Decay – Message Distortion
03. Public Image Ltd. – Lowlife
04. Iggy Pop – Ambition
05. The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing
06. Secret Affair – My World
07. Stiv Bators – It’s Cold Outside
08. Lyres – How Do You Know?
09. The Crawdaddys – I Can Never Tell
10. The Feelies – Fa-ce-la
11. The Plugz – Infection
12. Simple Minds – Carnival (shelter in a suitcase)
13. The Buggles – Clean, clean
14. John Foxx – He’s A Liquid
15. Cabaret Voltaire – Seconds Too Late

Poptones
Poptones nasce e si sviluppa utilizzando come base i Sixties: partendo dal soul della Motown, passando dal garage-beat fino ad arrivare al freakbeat, alla psichedelia e al folk-rock, questo decennio ha influenzato anche quello successivo con la prima elettronica, l’hard-rock, il power-pop, fino ad arrivare al punk, alla new wave e al post-punk, generi che sfociano negli anni Ottanta, decennio nel quale tutto viene di nuovo assimilato e rivisitato. Poptones cerca quindi di offrire una piccola ma significativa panoramica su quanto di più interessante si muova nel panorama musicale che, in modo diretto o indiretto, abbia legami con il passato. Proprio per sottolineare questa continuità nel tempo, la rubrica tratta periodicamente puntate speciali dedicate a scene o movimenti musicali di particolare interesse.