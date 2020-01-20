Poptones #20

Con il nuovo anno Gabriele Savioli rivolgerà tramite la sua rubrica Poptones uno sguardo a quello che succedeva 40 anni fa nel mercato discografico underground. Quindi ogni puntata di ogni mese verrà dedicata alle uscite dello stese mese dell’anno 1980. La puntata n. 20 propone le uscite più rappresentative e caratteristiche del gennaio 1980.

Playlist

01. Bauhaus – Dark Entries

02. UK Decay – Message Distortion

03. Public Image Ltd. – Lowlife

04. Iggy Pop – Ambition

05. The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing

06. Secret Affair – My World

07. Stiv Bators – It’s Cold Outside

08. Lyres – How Do You Know?

09. The Crawdaddys – I Can Never Tell

10. The Feelies – Fa-ce-la

11. The Plugz – Infection

12. Simple Minds – Carnival (shelter in a suitcase)

13. The Buggles – Clean, clean

14. John Foxx – He’s A Liquid

15. Cabaret Voltaire – Seconds Too Late