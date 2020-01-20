Poptones #20
Con il nuovo anno Gabriele Savioli rivolgerà tramite la sua rubrica Poptones uno sguardo a quello che succedeva 40 anni fa nel mercato discografico underground. Quindi ogni puntata di ogni mese verrà dedicata alle uscite dello stese mese dell’anno 1980. La puntata n. 20 propone le uscite più rappresentative e caratteristiche del gennaio 1980.
Playlist
01. Bauhaus – Dark Entries
02. UK Decay – Message Distortion
03. Public Image Ltd. – Lowlife
04. Iggy Pop – Ambition
05. The Pretenders – Stop Your Sobbing
06. Secret Affair – My World
07. Stiv Bators – It’s Cold Outside
08. Lyres – How Do You Know?
09. The Crawdaddys – I Can Never Tell
10. The Feelies – Fa-ce-la
11. The Plugz – Infection
12. Simple Minds – Carnival (shelter in a suitcase)
13. The Buggles – Clean, clean
14. John Foxx – He’s A Liquid
15. Cabaret Voltaire – Seconds Too Late