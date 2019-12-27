/

Poptones #18 e #19

La puntata n. 18 pone la lente di ingrandimento su novità in territorio usa ed europeo per quel che riguarda sonorità power pop e garage beat, con una doverosa chiusura dedicata ad un paio di uscite made in Bologna: Ferro Solo e Ghetto 84.

Playlist

Unclaimed – Sick And Tired
Claim – Smoke And Screens
Mudhoney – Make It Now
Medicine – Sally Go Round The Roses
Electric Arch – Can’t Stand It
Why Oh Whys – Join Me In Confusion
Anc4 – You Can Call Me Darling
More Kicks – What You Thinking
Jordan Jones – Wrote You A Song For Me
Bad Weed – Don’t Go Away
Zac – Wild Love
Giuda – Interplanetary Craft
Ferro Solo – How I Died In Brussels
Ghetto 84 – Mezzanotte In Un Bar

Poptones # 19, puntata natalizia. Buone feste a tutti

Playlist

Aztec Camera – Hot club of Christ
The Sonics – Santa Claus
The Kinks – Father Christmas
Julian Cope – Christmas morning
Ramones – Merry Christmas (I don’t want to fight tonight)
Yard Trauma – Christmas time (baby)
Saint Etienne – I was born on Christmas day
Reigning Sound – If Christmas can’t bring you home
The Pogues – Fairytale of New York
The Crystals – Santa Claus is coming to town
Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – It’s Christmas (a time for giving)
Run DMC – Christmas in Hollis
Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas
Big Star – Jesus Christ
James Brown – Soulful Christmas
The Flirtations – Christmas time is here again
Stiff Little Fingers – White Christmas
Wild Billy Childish & the Musicians of the British Empire – Christmas 1979

Poptones
Poptones nasce e si sviluppa utilizzando come base i Sixties: partendo dal soul della Motown, passando dal garage-beat fino ad arrivare al freakbeat, alla psichedelia e al folk-rock, questo decennio ha influenzato anche quello successivo con la prima elettronica, l’hard-rock, il power-pop, fino ad arrivare al punk, alla new wave e al post-punk, generi che sfociano negli anni Ottanta, decennio nel quale tutto viene di nuovo assimilato e rivisitato. Poptones cerca quindi di offrire una piccola ma significativa panoramica su quanto di più interessante si muova nel panorama musicale che, in modo diretto o indiretto, abbia legami con il passato. Proprio per sottolineare questa continuità nel tempo, la rubrica tratta periodicamente puntate speciali dedicate a scene o movimenti musicali di particolare interesse.