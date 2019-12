Poptones #17

La puntata n. 17 di Poptones è incentrata su alcune nuove uscite in ambito pop, soul e garage-punk con un paio di passaggi temporali nel passato.

Playlist

Fay Hallam Group – Greenhouse 2019

Fabienne Delsol – So Many Could Not

The Fallen Leaves – Against The Grain

Jack Oblivian – Lost Weekend

Reigning Sound – North Cacalacky Girl

Jay Vons – My Mama (She Was Right)

Oblivians – Woke Up In A Police Car

Omni – Present Tense

Lake Ruth – Extended Leave

Rose City Band – Fog Of Love

Temples – You’re Either On Something

Paul Roland – The Summer Of Love

Comet Gain – The Girl With The Melted Mind And Her Fear Of The Open Door

Wedding Present – A Million Miles

The Springfields – Are We Gonna Be Alright?