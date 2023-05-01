Poptones #142 – #143 – #144

Puntata n. 142 di Poptones dove Gabriele Savioli presenta novità di varia natura e genere.

Playlist

THE KEVIN FINGIER COLLECTIVE – Coctail de medianoche

GERRI GRANGER – Don’t wanna cry no more

CHRIS BANGS – East coast

ELI “PAPERBOY” REED – Teach me to forget

THE NO-ONES – Phil Ochs is dead

THE LONG RYDERS – September november sometime

TEX PERKINS AND THE FAT RUBBER BAND – The devil ain’t buyin’

DOWLING POOLE – Fuck you goodbye

THUS LOVE – Friend

GEE-TEE – Grease rock chemical

THE SPITTING IMAGE – Still thing

THE WINGMEN – Oh! What a carry on

QUASI – Nowheresville

GINA BIRCH – I play my bass loud

THE TUBS – That’s fine

THE MEN – Always I found you

La puntata n. 143 di Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli, è dedicata alle uscite più significative di Aprile 1983

Playlist

DAVID BOWIE – Modern love

HEAVEN 17 – Temptation

SPEAR OF DESTINY – The wheel

X-MAL DEUTSCHLAND – Qual

PLAY DEAD – In silence

RED LORRY YELLOW LORRY – Take it all

THE B-52’S – Song for a future generation

SONIC YOUTH – The world looks red

45 GRAVE – Surf bat

100 FLOWERS – Our fallout

THE REPLACEMENTS – Colour me impressed

R.E.M. – Talk about the passion

THE GUN CLUB – House on Highland Avenue

THE BLASTERS – Red rose

THE STRAY CATS – (She’s) Sexy and 17

THE BANANAMEN – The crusher

THE ESCALATORS – Dog eats robot

THE CELIBATE RIFLES – Tick tock

THE BUSINESS – Suburban rebels

THE ALARM – The stand

AZTEC CAMERA – Walk out to winter

Puntata n. 144 di Poptones a cura di Gabriele Savioli dedicata a una scena underground, attiva tra la fine degli anni ’80 ed i primi anni ’90, legata ai free festival, psichedelia fluida ed eterea, non suonata con chitarre ma con synth, flauti, violini e percussioni, molto legata al krautrock e allo space rock, che confluirà in maniera del tutto spontanea nella trance e nella dance elettronica.

Playlist

OZRIC TENTACLES – Dissolution (the clouds disperse)

WEBCORE – Nothing can stop us now

MANDRAGORA – Earthdance

MAGIC MUSHROOM BAND – Squatter in the house

THE OORONIES – Girls of Alexandria

SOMA – Prophecy (inquisitor 4)

OPEN MIND – Don’t lose your head

PORCUPINE TREE – This long silence

CIRCUS – Flander’s field

PAN – Taxi to sunrise

OPTIC EYE – U w k r

About Poptones