Poptones #136

Puntata n. 136 di Poptones, dove Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito dark, post punk, synth wave. Con l’occasione viene presentato l’EP di esordio della band bolognese Bromance.

Playlist

BROMANCE – Twin chicks

SADE – Guilty

FASHION CLUB – Scrutiny

PERSONAL TRAINER – Rug busters

BYSTS – Runes

GUADAL TEJAZ – Valley of hate

NO KNUCKLE – Advertisment

FREAK GENES – New crime

WHY BOTHER? – Clouds

DELIVERY – No homes

PLOMB – Bright life

DION LUNADON – By my side

CAN KICKER – Stupid game

MONONEGATIVES – Second self

ITALIA 90 – Tales from beyond

THE MURDER CAPITAL – Ethel

