Poptones #136
Puntata n. 136 di Poptones, dove Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito dark, post punk, synth wave. Con l’occasione viene presentato l’EP di esordio della band bolognese Bromance.
Playlist
BROMANCE – Twin chicks
SADE – Guilty
FASHION CLUB – Scrutiny
PERSONAL TRAINER – Rug busters
BYSTS – Runes
GUADAL TEJAZ – Valley of hate
NO KNUCKLE – Advertisment
FREAK GENES – New crime
WHY BOTHER? – Clouds
DELIVERY – No homes
PLOMB – Bright life
DION LUNADON – By my side
CAN KICKER – Stupid game
MONONEGATIVES – Second self
ITALIA 90 – Tales from beyond
THE MURDER CAPITAL – Ethel