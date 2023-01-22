Poptones #131

Continua anche nel 2023 la retrospettiva dedicata alle uscite del passato per Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli; questa settimana ci sentiamo i dischi più significativi del gennaio 1983.

Playlist

AZTEC CAMERA – Oblivious

U2 – Treasure (whatever happened to Pete the chop)

SOFT CELL – Where the heart is

THE SPECIAL A.K.A. – Racist friend

THE BELLE STARS – The clapping song

THE METEORS – Johnny remember me

THE ESCALATORS – Something’s missing

THE STING-RAYS – Math of trend

THE DREAM SYNDICATE – Mr. soul

DENIZ TEK – 100 fools

THE MOODISTS – Kept spectre

JOHNNY THUNDER – Just another girl

HUSKER DU – Target

MINUTEMEN – Fake contest

ANGELIC UPSARTS – Not just a name

PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES – One night stand

BAUHAUS – Lagartija Nick

BLOOD & ROSES – Necromantra

DEATH IN JUNE – Holy water

