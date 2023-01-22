Poptones #131
Continua anche nel 2023 la retrospettiva dedicata alle uscite del passato per Poptones, a cura di Gabriele Savioli; questa settimana ci sentiamo i dischi più significativi del gennaio 1983.
Playlist
AZTEC CAMERA – Oblivious
U2 – Treasure (whatever happened to Pete the chop)
SOFT CELL – Where the heart is
THE SPECIAL A.K.A. – Racist friend
THE BELLE STARS – The clapping song
THE METEORS – Johnny remember me
THE ESCALATORS – Something’s missing
THE STING-RAYS – Math of trend
THE DREAM SYNDICATE – Mr. soul
DENIZ TEK – 100 fools
THE MOODISTS – Kept spectre
JOHNNY THUNDER – Just another girl
HUSKER DU – Target
MINUTEMEN – Fake contest
ANGELIC UPSARTS – Not just a name
PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES – One night stand
BAUHAUS – Lagartija Nick
BLOOD & ROSES – Necromantra
DEATH IN JUNE – Holy water