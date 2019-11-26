Poptones #13 / #14 / #15
La puntata n. 13 è interamente incentrata su novità discografiche provenienti dagli Stati Uniti.
Playlist
01. Redd Kross – Behind The Door
02. Allah-Las – On Our Way
03. Those Pretty Wrongs – Undertow
04. Diiv – Blanketship
05. Duds – Closer
06. Bodega – Shiny New Model
07. Kendra Amalie – Facets Of A Holy Diamond
08. Automatic – Suicide In Texas
09. Mudhoney – Snake Oil Charmer
10. Moon Duo – Eye 2 Eye
11. Spray Paint – Cleaning Your Gun
12. Dinosaur Jr – What Else Is New
I Flaming Stars sono una band che ha saputo mescolare, in maniera molto particolare, un immaginario 50s con un’urgenza espressiva legata sia al blues che al garage-punk dei 90s, creando una combinazione talmente originale da renderli unici nel panorama degli anni ’90 e 2000. Ormai da tempo praticamente inattivi, i Flaming Stars hanno annunciato la loro separazione lo scorso luglio. La puntata n. 14 di Poptones cerca di rendere un giusto tributo a questa cult band, andando anche a scavare nel passato dei vari membri e ripercorrerendo il cammino che li ha fatalmente uniti.
Playlist
01. The Flaming Stars – Blood Money (instumental)
02. The Sting-Rays – June Rhyme
03. The Bananamen – The Crusher
04. The Charity Case – Positively Negative
05. Gallon Drunk – Night Tide
06. The Earls of Suave – A Cheat
07. The Flaming Stars – Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye
08. The Flaming Stars – Bring Me The Rest Of Alfredo Garcia
09. The Flaming Strars – Sweet Smell Of Success
10. The Flaming Stars – London After Midnight
11. The Flaming Stars – Only Tonight
12. The Flaming Stars – You Don’t Always Want What You Get
13. The Flaming Stars – The Waiting Game
14. The Flaming Stars – Spilled Your Pint
15. The Flaming Stars – Born Under A Bad Neon Sign
16. The Flaming Stars – Treptower Park
Puntata incentrata unicamente su novità discografiche in territorio U.K., in ambito post-punk e indie pop.
Playlist
WORKING MEN’S CLUB – TEETH
MEATRAFFLE – ‘NDRANGHETA ALLOTMENT
LIFE – MORAL FIBRE
GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS – ARTERIAL MOVEMENT
ICE BATHS – LAST CALL
SOFT CASES – BRAND NE M.O.
BLANK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD – SUNGLASSES
DRY CLEANING – SIT DOWN MEAL
WINTER GARDENS – CORAL BELLS
HOLIDAY GHOSTS – BOOKSMART
ANGELIC MILK – WHEN LIMOUSINES PASS BY
KAPUTT – RATS
PATRICK JONES, JOHN ROBB – THEN THEY CAME 2019