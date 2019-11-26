Poptones #13 / #14 / #15

La puntata n. 13 è interamente incentrata su novità discografiche provenienti dagli Stati Uniti.

Playlist

01. Redd Kross – Behind The Door

02. Allah-Las – On Our Way

03. Those Pretty Wrongs – Undertow

04. Diiv – Blanketship

05. Duds – Closer

06. Bodega – Shiny New Model

07. Kendra Amalie – Facets Of A Holy Diamond

08. Automatic – Suicide In Texas

09. Mudhoney – Snake Oil Charmer

10. Moon Duo – Eye 2 Eye

11. Spray Paint – Cleaning Your Gun

12. Dinosaur Jr – What Else Is New



I Flaming Stars sono una band che ha saputo mescolare, in maniera molto particolare, un immaginario 50s con un’urgenza espressiva legata sia al blues che al garage-punk dei 90s, creando una combinazione talmente originale da renderli unici nel panorama degli anni ’90 e 2000. Ormai da tempo praticamente inattivi, i Flaming Stars hanno annunciato la loro separazione lo scorso luglio. La puntata n. 14 di Poptones cerca di rendere un giusto tributo a questa cult band, andando anche a scavare nel passato dei vari membri e ripercorrerendo il cammino che li ha fatalmente uniti.

Playlist

01. The Flaming Stars – Blood Money (instumental)

02. The Sting-Rays – June Rhyme

03. The Bananamen – The Crusher

04. The Charity Case – Positively Negative

05. Gallon Drunk – Night Tide

06. The Earls of Suave – A Cheat

07. The Flaming Stars – Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye

08. The Flaming Stars – Bring Me The Rest Of Alfredo Garcia

09. The Flaming Strars – Sweet Smell Of Success

10. The Flaming Stars – London After Midnight

11. The Flaming Stars – Only Tonight

12. The Flaming Stars – You Don’t Always Want What You Get

13. The Flaming Stars – The Waiting Game

14. The Flaming Stars – Spilled Your Pint

15. The Flaming Stars – Born Under A Bad Neon Sign

16. The Flaming Stars – Treptower Park

Puntata incentrata unicamente su novità discografiche in territorio U.K., in ambito post-punk e indie pop.

Playlist

WORKING MEN’S CLUB – TEETH

MEATRAFFLE – ‘NDRANGHETA ALLOTMENT

LIFE – MORAL FIBRE

GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS – ARTERIAL MOVEMENT

ICE BATHS – LAST CALL

SOFT CASES – BRAND NE M.O.

BLANK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD – SUNGLASSES

DRY CLEANING – SIT DOWN MEAL

WINTER GARDENS – CORAL BELLS

HOLIDAY GHOSTS – BOOKSMART

ANGELIC MILK – WHEN LIMOUSINES PASS BY

KAPUTT – RATS

PATRICK JONES, JOHN ROBB – THEN THEY CAME 2019