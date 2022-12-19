Poptones #127 e #128
Puntata n. 127 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite di dicembre 1982.
Playlist
THE PRISONERS – Maybe I was wrong
THE BARRACUDAS – Hour of degradationTELEVISION PERSONALITIES – David Hockney’s Diary
THE GIST – Fretting away
THE STRANGLERS – The european female
ANGELIC UPSTARTS – Lust for glory
THE REAL KIDS – No place fast
RANK & FILE – I don’t get out much anymore
THE CHESTERFIELD KINGS – I’m going home
THE SAINTS – Rescue
LE HOODOO GURUS – Leilani
THE SCIENTISTS – Swampland
THE SUNNYBOYS – This is real
FLESHTONES – Ride your pony
THE DREAM SYNDICATE – That’s what you always say
RIKK AGNEW – Falling out
THE JAM – Big bird
SEX GANG CHILDREN – Into the abyss
BAUHAUS – Ziggy stardust
In questa puntata n. 128 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli e Matteo Maioli, curatore della rubrica Indi(e)pendenze per Neuradio, ci parleranno delle contaminazioni blues nel garage-punk degli 80s e 90s.
Playlist
THE KING KHAN & BBQ SHOW – I’ll be loving you
THE BOBBY LEES – Riddle daddy
THE BEASTS OF BOURBON – Watch your step
THE GORIES – I think I’ve had it
THE JIM JONES REVUE – High horse
THE REVELATORS – Just fine
THE SCIENTISTS – Blood red river
THE RAUNCH HANDS – The long crawl home
THE BACKDOOR SOCIETY – Set me free
THE DEADLY SNAKES – I can’t sleep at night
CHROME CRANKS – Lost time blues