Poptones #127 e #128

Puntata n. 127 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le uscite di dicembre 1982.

Playlist

THE PRISONERS – Maybe I was wrong

THE BARRACUDAS – Hour of degradationTELEVISION PERSONALITIES – David Hockney’s Diary

THE GIST – Fretting away

THE STRANGLERS – The european female

ANGELIC UPSTARTS – Lust for glory

THE REAL KIDS – No place fast

RANK & FILE – I don’t get out much anymore

THE CHESTERFIELD KINGS – I’m going home

THE SAINTS – Rescue

LE HOODOO GURUS – Leilani

THE SCIENTISTS – Swampland

THE SUNNYBOYS – This is real

FLESHTONES – Ride your pony

THE DREAM SYNDICATE – That’s what you always say

RIKK AGNEW – Falling out

THE JAM – Big bird

SEX GANG CHILDREN – Into the abyss

BAUHAUS – Ziggy stardust

In questa puntata n. 128 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli e Matteo Maioli, curatore della rubrica Indi(e)pendenze per Neuradio, ci parleranno delle contaminazioni blues nel garage-punk degli 80s e 90s.

Playlist

THE KING KHAN & BBQ SHOW – I’ll be loving you

THE BOBBY LEES – Riddle daddy

THE BEASTS OF BOURBON – Watch your step

THE GORIES – I think I’ve had it

THE JIM JONES REVUE – High horse

THE REVELATORS – Just fine

THE SCIENTISTS – Blood red river

THE RAUNCH HANDS – The long crawl home

THE BACKDOOR SOCIETY – Set me free

THE DEADLY SNAKES – I can’t sleep at night

CHROME CRANKS – Lost time blues

About Poptones