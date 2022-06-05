Poptones #109 + #110

Puntata n. 109 di Poptones dove Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito dark e psych, con un tocco di synth wave.

Playlist

BODEGA – Pillar on the bridge of you

EADES – Former warning cluster

WALT DISCO – Cut your hair

THE ANOMALYS – READY TO DIE

KAPUTT – MOVEMENT NOW

STRAW MAN ARMY – Age of exile

THE DRIN – Sense of occasion

CRIME OF PASSING – Damrack

DELIVERY – Personal effects

LOOP – Halo

THE HEADS – For madmen only

BEBALONCAR – Mirror void

Puntata n. 110 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le migliori uscite del mese di giugno 1982.

Playlist

WALL OF VOODOO – Mexican radio

THE GUN CLUB – Preaching the blues

THE FLESH EATERS – A minute to pray, a second to die

THE BANGLES – I want you

THE CHESTERFIELD KINGS – Outside Chance

THE GO-BETWEENS – People know

XTC – No thughs in our house

JOE JACKSON – Steppin’ out

LEISURE PROCESS – The sun turns back

BAUHAUS – Spirit

THE THREE JOHNS – English white boy engineer

ANTI-PASTI – Caution in the wind

CINECYDE – Don’t come crying to me

CH3 – Mannequin

DEAD KENNEDYS – Bleed for me

THE CLASH – Mustapha dance

