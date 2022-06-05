Poptones #109 + #110
Puntata n. 109 di Poptones dove Gabriele Savioli propone novità discografiche in ambito dark e psych, con un tocco di synth wave.
Playlist
BODEGA – Pillar on the bridge of you
EADES – Former warning cluster
WALT DISCO – Cut your hair
THE ANOMALYS – READY TO DIE
KAPUTT – MOVEMENT NOW
STRAW MAN ARMY – Age of exile
THE DRIN – Sense of occasion
CRIME OF PASSING – Damrack
DELIVERY – Personal effects
LOOP – Halo
THE HEADS – For madmen only
BEBALONCAR – Mirror void
Puntata n. 110 di Poptones, nella quale Gabriele Savioli propone le migliori uscite del mese di giugno 1982.
Playlist
WALL OF VOODOO – Mexican radio
THE GUN CLUB – Preaching the blues
THE FLESH EATERS – A minute to pray, a second to die
THE BANGLES – I want you
THE CHESTERFIELD KINGS – Outside Chance
THE GO-BETWEENS – People know
XTC – No thughs in our house
JOE JACKSON – Steppin’ out
LEISURE PROCESS – The sun turns back
BAUHAUS – Spirit
THE THREE JOHNS – English white boy engineer
ANTI-PASTI – Caution in the wind
CINECYDE – Don’t come crying to me
CH3 – Mannequin
DEAD KENNEDYS – Bleed for me
THE CLASH – Mustapha dance