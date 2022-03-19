Poptones #102 e #103
Nella puntata n. 102 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune novità e ristampe in ambito post punk e synth wave.
Playlist:
Jah Wobble – Poptones
Bush Tetras – Cowboys in Africa
Rudimentary Peni – Rotten to the core
The Jesus and Mary Chain – Upside Down
Cult Figures – I remember
Green/Blue – Disregard
Vox Low – Something is wrong
Highschool – Forever at last
Low Hummer – Take arms
The Night Crickets – A free society
Puntata n. 103 di Poptones con Gabriele Savioli, dedicata a recenti uscite discografiche dal sapore sixties, tra pop, garage beat. power pop e psichedelia.
Playlist
The Senior Service – If you’re not there
The Senior Service – Mysterious land
The Courettes – R.I.N.G.O.
The William Loveday Intention – The Jutland sea
The Mike Bell Cartel – Wait
The Elephant Stone – M. Lonely
Dead Men Walking – Blame
The Dream Syndicate – Cinnamon girl (live)
The Lemonheads – Rudderless
The Shivvers – Teenline
The Blacklight Chameleons – Tripwave
The Mystery Machine – She’s not mine
The Times – Whatever happened to Thamesbeat
The Aardvarks – Arthur C. Clarke