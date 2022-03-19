Poptones #102 e #103

Nella puntata n. 102 di Poptones, Gabriele Savioli presenta alcune novità e ristampe in ambito post punk e synth wave.

Playlist:

Jah Wobble – Poptones

Bush Tetras – Cowboys in Africa

Rudimentary Peni – Rotten to the core

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Upside Down

Cult Figures – I remember

Green/Blue – Disregard

Vox Low – Something is wrong

Highschool – Forever at last

Low Hummer – Take arms

The Night Crickets – A free society

Puntata n. 103 di Poptones con Gabriele Savioli, dedicata a recenti uscite discografiche dal sapore sixties, tra pop, garage beat. power pop e psichedelia.

Playlist

The Senior Service – If you’re not there

The Senior Service – Mysterious land

The Courettes – R.I.N.G.O.

The William Loveday Intention – The Jutland sea

The Mike Bell Cartel – Wait

The Elephant Stone – M. Lonely

Dead Men Walking – Blame

The Dream Syndicate – Cinnamon girl (live)

The Lemonheads – Rudderless

The Shivvers – Teenline

The Blacklight Chameleons – Tripwave

The Mystery Machine – She’s not mine

The Times – Whatever happened to Thamesbeat

The Aardvarks – Arthur C. Clarke

About Poptones