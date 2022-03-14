Poptones #101
Puntata n. 101 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli, come ogni primo appuntamento del mese, propone le uscite di quarant’anni fa: marzo 1982.
Playlist
The Lords of the New Church – New church
The Stranglers – Strange little girl
Dexys Midnight Runners – The celtic soul brothers
The Jam – Just who is the 5 o’clock hero
Secret Affair – I could be you
The Lambrettas – Somebody to love
The Onlookers – You and I
Nine Below Zero – Wipe away your kiss
Thee Milkshakes – Exactly like you
Richard Hell & the Voidoids – Lower common dominator
Wall of Voodoo – Ring of fire (remix)
Sonic Youth – The burning spear
Talking Heads – I Zimbra
Fun Boy Three – The lunatics are taking over the asylum
Orange Juice – Untitled melody
The Chameleons – In shreds