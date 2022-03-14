Poptones #101

Puntata n. 101 di Poptones nella quale Gabriele Savioli, come ogni primo appuntamento del mese, propone le uscite di quarant’anni fa: marzo 1982.

Playlist

The Lords of the New Church – New church

The Stranglers – Strange little girl

Dexys Midnight Runners – The celtic soul brothers

The Jam – Just who is the 5 o’clock hero

Secret Affair – I could be you

The Lambrettas – Somebody to love

The Onlookers – You and I

Nine Below Zero – Wipe away your kiss

Thee Milkshakes – Exactly like you

Richard Hell & the Voidoids – Lower common dominator

Wall of Voodoo – Ring of fire (remix)

Sonic Youth – The burning spear

Talking Heads – I Zimbra

Fun Boy Three – The lunatics are taking over the asylum

Orange Juice – Untitled melody

The Chameleons – In shreds

