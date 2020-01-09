Pangea RCDC Best Albums 2019
Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).
Playlist
Matana Roberts, Her Mighty Waters Run, Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis (Constellation Records)
Helado Negro, Running, This Is How You Smile (RVNG Intl.)
Richard Dawson, Jogging, 2020 (Domino)
Massimo Volume, Il nuotatore, Il nuotatore (42 Records)
75 Dollar Bill, WZN3, I Was Real (Glitterbeat/tak:til)
Helm, I Knew You Would Respond, Chemical Flowers (PAN)
Jay Glass Dubs, The Evil Empire, Epitaph (Bokeh Versions)
Zonal, In A Cage (feat. Moor Mother), Wrecked (Relapse Records)
Tyler The Creator, A Boy Is A Gun, Igor (Columbia)
Rainer Veil, Double Down, Vanity (Modern Love)
Rian Treanor, Ataxia_B1, Ataxia (Planet Mu)
Lapalux, Amnioverse, Amnioverse (Brainfeeder)
Širom, Same As The One She Hardly Remembered, A Universe That Roasts Blossoms For A Horse (Glitterbeat/tak:til)
BeMyDelay, If I, Bloom Into Night (Boring Machines)
Oren Ambarchi, Palm Sugar Candy, Simian Angel (Editions Mego)