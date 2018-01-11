Pangea: album dell’anno 2017

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Arca, Anoche, Arca (XL)

Richard Dawson, Soldier, Peasant (Weird World)

Ariel Pink, Another Weekend, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson (Mexican Summer)

Protomartyr, The Chuckler, Relatives In Descent (Domino)

Inventing Masks, 3’13”, 2nd (Error Broadcast)

Clams Casino, Say Your Prayers, Instrumental Mixtape 4 (Not on label)

Equiknoxx, Flank, Colon Man (DDS)

LDGU, Genderuwo, Sriti: Ldgu’s Sonic Adventures In The Island Of Jah-va. Volume One: Jawa Mistis (Tresno Records)

Jlin, 1%, Black Origami (Planet Mu)

Errorsmith, Who-is, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)

DJ Balli e Giacomo Balla, Chicken Fiat, Svelto The Hakken Tuner (Artetetra)

M.E.S.H., Search. Reveal., Hesaitix (Pan)

JASSS, Oral Couture, Weightless (iDEAL Recordings)

Tomaga, The Inexorable Sadness Of Pencils, Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

Forest Swords, Knife Edge, Compassion (Ninja Tune)

The Necks, Rise, Unfold (Ideologic Organ)