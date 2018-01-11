/

Pangea: album dell’anno 2017

Arca, Anoche, Arca (XL)
Richard Dawson, Soldier, Peasant (Weird World)
Ariel Pink, Another Weekend, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson (Mexican Summer)
Protomartyr, The Chuckler, Relatives In Descent (Domino)
Inventing Masks, 3’13”, 2nd (Error Broadcast)
Clams Casino, Say Your Prayers, Instrumental Mixtape 4 (Not on label)
Equiknoxx, Flank, Colon Man (DDS)
LDGU, Genderuwo, Sriti: Ldgu’s Sonic Adventures In The Island Of Jah-va. Volume One: Jawa Mistis (Tresno Records)
Jlin, 1%, Black Origami (Planet Mu)
Errorsmith, Who-is, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)
DJ Balli e Giacomo Balla, Chicken Fiat, Svelto The Hakken Tuner (Artetetra)
M.E.S.H., Search. Reveal., Hesaitix (Pan)
JASSS, Oral Couture, Weightless (iDEAL Recordings)
Tomaga, The Inexorable Sadness Of Pencils, Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)
Forest Swords, Knife Edge, Compassion (Ninja Tune)
The Necks, Rise, Unfold (Ideologic Organ)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

