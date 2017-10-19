/

Pangea 88

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)
Mount Kimbie, Four Years and One Day, Love What Survives (Warp)
Four Tet, Two Thousand and Seventeen, New Energy (Text Records)
Hieroglyphic Being, Sarathy Korwar & Shabaka Hutchins, The Doctrines of Swedenborg, A.R.E. Project (Technicolour)
Craxi Disco, Brennero Express (Opilec Music)
Blondes, All You, Warmth (R&S)
Errorsmith, I’m Interesting, Cheerful & Sociable, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)
JASSS, Oral Couture, Weightless (iDeal Recordings)
Pessimist, No Matter What ft. Overlook, Pessimist (Blackest Ever Black)
Mhysa, Bb, Fantasii (Halcyon Veil)
Sampa The Great, Rhymes To The East (Big Dada)
John Keek, If + When (Big Dada)
Iglooghost, Super Ink Burst, Neo Wax Bloom (Brainfeeder)
TLC Fam, Tribute To Nomfundo (Ladlal’ iDark), Isbethelo SeGqom (Gqom Oh!)
Greg Fox, Catching An L, The Gradual Progression (RVNG Intl)
WK569, Omaggio a Marino Zuccheri, Omaggio a Marino Zuccheri (Boring Machines)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

