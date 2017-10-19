Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)

Mount Kimbie, Four Years and One Day, Love What Survives (Warp)

Four Tet, Two Thousand and Seventeen, New Energy (Text Records)

Hieroglyphic Being, Sarathy Korwar & Shabaka Hutchins, The Doctrines of Swedenborg, A.R.E. Project (Technicolour)

Craxi Disco, Brennero Express (Opilec Music)

Blondes, All You, Warmth (R&S)

Errorsmith, I’m Interesting, Cheerful & Sociable, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)

JASSS, Oral Couture, Weightless (iDeal Recordings)

Pessimist, No Matter What ft. Overlook, Pessimist (Blackest Ever Black)

Mhysa, Bb, Fantasii (Halcyon Veil)

Sampa The Great, Rhymes To The East (Big Dada)

John Keek, If + When (Big Dada)

Iglooghost, Super Ink Burst, Neo Wax Bloom (Brainfeeder)

TLC Fam, Tribute To Nomfundo (Ladlal’ iDark), Isbethelo SeGqom (Gqom Oh!)

Greg Fox, Catching An L, The Gradual Progression (RVNG Intl)

WK569, Omaggio a Marino Zuccheri, Omaggio a Marino Zuccheri (Boring Machines)