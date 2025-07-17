/

Pangea 279

Tracklist

SHE’S ANALOG, slow, kick, No longer, not yet (Torto Editions)
YEARNS, Hymn for the circling seagulls, Fata Morgana (A Guide to Saints)
M. SAGE, Tender of Land, Tender / Wading (RVNG Intl.)
ŠIROM, For You, This Eve, the Wolves Will Be Enchantingly Forsaken,
In the Wind of Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper (Glitterbeat/tak:til)
CERYS HAFANA, Helynt Ryfeddol, Angel (Glitterbeat)
YASMINE HAMDAN, Hon (Crammed Discs)
THE DWARFS OF EAST AGOUZA, Neptune Anteater, Sasquatch Landslide (Constellation)
ETCETERAL, Gesualdo, Kimatika (Glitterbeat)
AMI TAF RA, How I Became a Madman (feat. Kamasi Washington), The Prophet and the Madman (Brainfeeder)
YAKKA, Devil Man ft. Maddie Ellerby, Who Hear (Trax Mori)
DJ HARAM, Fishnets feat. BBymutha & SHA RAY & August Fanon, Beside Myself (Hyperdub)
CORTO.ALTO, DON’T LISTEN (Ninja Tune)
GUEDRA GUEDRA, Drift of Drummer, MUTANT (Smugglers Way)
RANDOM GODS, Somatiga, Pneuma (Souk Records)
YASMINE HAMDAN, Shmaali (Crammed Discs)
ALIENATIONIST, Ghosts In The Grid, Your Data Is Funnier Than You – Fragments (Self-released)
ILPO VÄISÄNEN, Tukahduttaja (2025 Remaster), Asuma (Editions Mego)
THESE NEW PURITANS, Wild Fields, Crooked Wing (Domino)
BRÌGHDE CHAIMBEUL, A’ Chailleac, Sunwise (Glitterbeat)
KEELEY FORSYTH & MATTHEW BOURNE, Rain, Hand To Mouth (FatCat)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

