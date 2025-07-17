Pangea 279

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

SHE’S ANALOG, slow, kick, No longer, not yet (Torto Editions)

YEARNS, Hymn for the circling seagulls, Fata Morgana (A Guide to Saints)

M. SAGE, Tender of Land, Tender / Wading (RVNG Intl.)

ŠIROM, For You, This Eve, the Wolves Will Be Enchantingly Forsaken,

In the Wind of Night, Hard-Fallen Incantations Whisper (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

CERYS HAFANA, Helynt Ryfeddol, Angel (Glitterbeat)

YASMINE HAMDAN, Hon (Crammed Discs)

THE DWARFS OF EAST AGOUZA, Neptune Anteater, Sasquatch Landslide (Constellation)

ETCETERAL, Gesualdo, Kimatika (Glitterbeat)

AMI TAF RA, How I Became a Madman (feat. Kamasi Washington), The Prophet and the Madman (Brainfeeder)

YAKKA, Devil Man ft. Maddie Ellerby, Who Hear (Trax Mori)

DJ HARAM, Fishnets feat. BBymutha & SHA RAY & August Fanon, Beside Myself (Hyperdub)

CORTO.ALTO, DON’T LISTEN (Ninja Tune)

GUEDRA GUEDRA, Drift of Drummer, MUTANT (Smugglers Way)

RANDOM GODS, Somatiga, Pneuma (Souk Records)

YASMINE HAMDAN, Shmaali (Crammed Discs)

ALIENATIONIST, Ghosts In The Grid, Your Data Is Funnier Than You – Fragments (Self-released)

ILPO VÄISÄNEN, Tukahduttaja (2025 Remaster), Asuma (Editions Mego)

THESE NEW PURITANS, Wild Fields, Crooked Wing (Domino)

BRÌGHDE CHAIMBEUL, A’ Chailleac, Sunwise (Glitterbeat)

KEELEY FORSYTH & MATTHEW BOURNE, Rain, Hand To Mouth (FatCat)