Pangea 278

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

PAT THOMAS, Twilight, The Bliss of Bliss (Konnekt)

JAMESZOO with ASKO|SCHöNBERG, (Egg Modern), Music for 17 Musicians (Brainfeeder)

HAMPUS LINDWALL, Brace for Impact, Brace for Impact (Ideologic Organ)

THESE NEW PURITANS, A Season In Hell, Crooked Wing (Domino)

SICKER MAN, Stop The Gravy Train, Stop The Gravy Train / Hollowed (Blank Records)

DJ HARAM, Distress Tolerance, Beside Myself (Hyperdub)

BABY VOLCANO, Knock Down, SUPERVIVENXIA (Humus Records / Association du Volcan)

SWORDMAN KITALA X SOFT-BODIED HUMANS, Nkubisa Biso, Magada Biwuka (Third Kind Records)

SLIKBACK, Taped, Attrition (Planet Mu)

ALIENATIONIST, Your VPN Hates You, Your Data Is Funnier Than You – Echoes (Self-released)

SIRYUZ & SMOKY & B-TIGHT & BO DERAH, Das Ist Sick (Siryuz Music)

JOHN GLACIER, Don’t Cover Me, Like a Ribbon (Young)

YEULE, Tequila Coma, Evangelic Girl is a Gun (Ninja Tune)

O$VMV$M, Arcade ft. Bogues, Shroud Of Fear II (O$VMV$M)

MIRA, Nana, Erica (Maple Death Records)

STEREOLAB, Melodie Is a Wound, Instant Holograms On Metal Film (Duophonic / Warp)

CALIBRO 35, Lunedì cinema, Exploration (Record Kicks)

ORI BAREL, Silly Goose, Bronze Beige Morse (Unseen Worlds)

DAN KINZELMAN, Clusterfuck, Unfall (Kohlhaas)

VONNEUMANN, ALI ‘ B, LOCAL MEMES

J.H. GURAJ, You Got It All Wrong So Did I, The Flip Side (Maple Death Records)