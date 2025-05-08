Pangea 276

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

ANGEL BAT DAWID & NAIMA NEFERTARI, Procession of the Equinox, Journey To Nabta Playa (Spiritmuse Records)

PACHA WAKAY MUNAN, Túpac Huaca, El tiempo quiere cantar (Buh Records)

RASHAD BECKER, Busy Ready What, Corroborators, The Incident (Clunk)

CIVILISTJAVEL! X MAYSSA JALLAD, Holiday Inn (January to March) (Version),

Marjaa: the Battle of the Hotels (Versions) (Six of Swords / Ruptured Records)

NAZAR, Heal, Demilitarize (Hyperdub)

ELI KESZLER, Low Love (ft. Sofie Royer), Eli Keszler (LuckyMe)

KELAN, The Last Pawn, Kelan (Bellyache)

RAN SLAVIN, Distant Spectacle, Inner Weather (Nocturnal Rainbow Recordings)

SANDWELL DISTRICT, Restless, End Beginnings (The Point Of Departure)

OvO, Opale (feat. Lord Spikeheart), Gemma (Artoffact Records)

KUNTARI, LAHAR II, LAHAR (Artetetra)

AMMAR 808, Ah Yallila (ft. Mariem Bettouhami & Mahmoud Lahbib), Club Tounsi (Glitterbeat Records)

LAGOSS & ABAGWAGWA, Dog Star Man, Island Slang (Discrepant)

PEOPLE LIKE US, Hymn to Collage (Buttress Mix), COPIA (Discrepant)

AYARWHASKA, Memorias Gwiyomi Nyan Cat, Dendritas Oscilantes (Buh Records)

THE CRIPPLED FLOWER, Destiny, Forming Haze [Recordings 1985/86] (TAL)

UNREST, Goodbye, Perfect Teeth (30th Annyversary Edition) (4AD)

ROBERT MILLIS, Ludwig, Interior Music (Discrepant)