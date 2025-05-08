/

Pangea 276

Tracklist

ANGEL BAT DAWID & NAIMA NEFERTARI, Procession of the Equinox, Journey To Nabta Playa (Spiritmuse Records)
PACHA WAKAY MUNAN, Túpac Huaca, El tiempo quiere cantar (Buh Records)
RASHAD BECKER, Busy Ready What, Corroborators, The Incident (Clunk)
CIVILISTJAVEL! X MAYSSA JALLAD, Holiday Inn (January to March) (Version),
Marjaa: the Battle of the Hotels (Versions) (Six of Swords / Ruptured Records)
NAZAR, Heal, Demilitarize (Hyperdub)
ELI KESZLER, Low Love (ft. Sofie Royer), Eli Keszler (LuckyMe)
KELAN, The Last Pawn, Kelan (Bellyache)
RAN SLAVIN, Distant Spectacle, Inner Weather (Nocturnal Rainbow Recordings)
SANDWELL DISTRICT, Restless, End Beginnings (The Point Of Departure)
OvO, Opale (feat. Lord Spikeheart), Gemma (Artoffact Records)
KUNTARI, LAHAR II, LAHAR (Artetetra)
AMMAR 808, Ah Yallila (ft. Mariem Bettouhami & Mahmoud Lahbib), Club Tounsi (Glitterbeat Records)
LAGOSS & ABAGWAGWA, Dog Star Man, Island Slang (Discrepant)
PEOPLE LIKE US, Hymn to Collage (Buttress Mix), COPIA (Discrepant)
AYARWHASKA, Memorias Gwiyomi Nyan Cat, Dendritas Oscilantes (Buh Records)
THE CRIPPLED FLOWER, Destiny, Forming Haze [Recordings 1985/86] (TAL)
UNREST, Goodbye, Perfect Teeth (30th Annyversary Edition) (4AD)
ROBERT MILLIS, Ludwig, Interior Music (Discrepant)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no su Fango Radio con orario 21 – 22:30 (adottato a inizio 2023).

