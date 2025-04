Pangea 275

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

ALEX PAXTON, Kite (from Scrunchy Touch Sweetly to Fall (kite and finger run)), Delicious (New Amsterdam)

KUNTARI, Anak Kecil, LAHAR (Artetetra)

KUUNATIC, Disembodied Ternion, Wheels of Ömon (Glitterbeat)

THE EX, BEAT BEAT DRUMS, If Your Mirror Breaks (Ex Records)

AMMAR 808, Douri Douri (ft. Brahim Riahi), Club Tounsi (Glitterbeat)

POPULOUS, Objetos enterrados, Isla Diferente (Latinambient)

HÜMA UTKU, A House Within A House, Dracones (Editions Mego)

KELAN, A Win To Sin (ft. Piezo), Kelan (Bellyache)

SANDWELL DISTRICT, Self-Initiate, End Beginnings (Point Of Departure)

WEVAL, Dopamine (DJ Edit) (Technicolour)

RIVET, Sacrosanct, Peck Glamour (Editions Mego)

JONI VOID, Time Zone (with Haco), Every Life Is A Light (Constellation)

DJ PYTHON, Elio’s Lived Behind My House Forever, i was put on this earth (XL Recordings)

ERMETE, 29°00′N 13°44′W (I-II-III), Ermete (51Beats)