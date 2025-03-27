Pangea 274

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

PUREH, Paracusia, Tetragram (Pharmafabrik)

RESONANCE, Space Buckaroo, Various – Radar Keroxen Vol.5 (Keroxen)

JONI VOID, Cloud Level (with Ytamo), Every Life Is A Light (Constellation)

T. GOWDY, Richmond Rd, Trill Scan (Constellation)

MAI MAI MAI, Affascino, OvO / Mai Mai Mai – Split (Arsenic Solaris)

LAURENT PERNICE, La nuit venue, Il y a les ombres (Le Label Beige)

CIRCUIT DES YEUX, Anthem Of Me, Halo On The Inside (Matador)

PUCE MOMENT, Bugaku, Sans Soleil (Parenthèses Records)

TRISTAN DA CUNHA, The Settlement, Live at Punctum

SWANS, I Am a Tower, Birthing (Mute)

JOKE LANZ, Häxa=Glogga, Zungsang (Force Majeure)

JOSS TURNBULL, bottled, Turmoil (Boomslang Records)

HAIR & TREASURE, Roads Gonad Today, Disc Rot (Discrepant)

VIOLETA GARCÍA & HORA LUNGA, i think i just died a lil bit, I’ll Wait For You In The Car Park (-OUS)

LEA BERTUCCI + OLIVIA BLOCK, The Number Of The Sand (excerpt), I Know the Number of the Sand and the Measure of the Sea (Room40)

JACOB KIRKEGAARD, Nyctophobia, Snowblind (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)

GOLEM MECANIQUE, La notte, Siamo tutti in pericolo (Ideologic Organ)