Pangea 232

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

BURIAL, Exokind, Streetlands (Hyperdub)

NOSAJ THING, Condition (feat. Toro Y Moi), Continua (LuckyMe)

JOHN CALE, Story Of Blood (feat. Weyes Blood), Mercy (Double Six/Domino)

AGENTS OF DECAY, Neon Light, Tele/Path (QueenSpectra)

MISSING EAR, Lost and Found, Skyquakes (Mille Plateaux)

LEFTFIELD, Full Way Round (feat. Grian Chatten), This Is What We Do (Virgin Records)

DORIAN CONCEPT, Let It All Go, What We Do For Others (Brainfeeder)

LOUIS COLE, Bitches (feat. Sam Gendel), Quality Over Opinion (Brainfeeder)

LEATHERETTE, Come Clean, Fiesta (Bronson Recordings)

HORSE LORDS, Zero Degree Machine, Comradely Objects (RVNG Intl.)

JEFF PARKER, C 2019-08-19, Mondays at The Enfield Tennis Academy (Aguirre Records)

JESSICA MOSS, Uncanny Being (Violin Study 2), Galaxy Heart (Constellation Records)

MONO NO AWARE, Nkisi’s Awakening, Nkisi (Alio Die)

FLORE LAURENTIENNE, Fleuve V, Volume II (RVNG Intl./Costume Records)

JULIEN PONTVIANNE / ABHRA, Where Are The Banks Of Time, Seven Poems on Water (Onze Heures Onze)