Pangea 231

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Tracklist

SET FIRE TO FLAMES, Shit-Heap-Gloria Of The New Town Planning, Sings Reign Rebuilder (130701 / FatCat Records)

DARKROOM, It’s Clear From The Air, Fallout 4 (Expert Sleepers)

PULSAR, Hydrogen, Nebula (Rous Records)

FOG SCHOOL, The Last Beat of My Heart (MFZ Records)

SUZ, Winds Of Summer Fields, Hiatus (Springstoff)

SLIKBACK, XP44, TYPE_

IBRAHIM ALFA JNR, ZWNE, Messier87 (Mille Plateaux)

KISS NUKA, I Love The Drive (Coldcut Jamm Dub), I Love The Drive (Ahead Of Our Time)

PLAID, Perspex (Warp Records)

FELDERMELDER & JULIAN SARTORIUS, Veloweg, Bonn Route (-OUS)

DRY CLEANING, No Decent Shoes For Rain, Stumpwork (4AD)

KIM MYHR, Move The Rolling Sky, Sympathetic Magic (Hubro)

SAM PREKOP, Fall Is Farewell, The Sparrow (TAL)

CHLOE ALEXANDRA THOMPSON, Pulse Ocean, They Can Never Burn the Stars (SIGE Records)