Pangea 229

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SILVIA TAROZZI & DEBORAH WALKER, Pietà l’è morta, Canti di guerra, di lavoro e d’amore (Unseen Worlds)

NATALIE BERIDZE, Drift, Of Which One Knows (Room40)

STEFAN GOLDMANN, Nayba, Vector Rituals (Macro)

HÜMA UTKU, Dissolution Of I, The Psychologist (Editions Mego)

THE DIISH, Slaps Combo, Slaps Combo (MFZ Records)

TERENCE FIXMER, Corne de Brume, Shifting Signals (Mute)

OKZHARP, Fall In Up In The CLK, Outside The Ride (Hyperdub)

LYZZA, Lucky You (Big Dada)

MOOR MOTHER, Woody Shaw (feat. Melanie Charles), Jazz Codes (Anti-)

WU-LU, Calo Paste, LOGGERHEAD (Warp)

SKINLESS LIZARD, Blank Horizons, Andromeda (Eremo)

LEATHERETTE, So Long, Fiesta (Bronson Recordings)

STEREOLAB & NURSE WITH WOUND, Simple Headphone Mind, Pulse Of The Early Brain (Switched On Volume 5)

ESMERINE, Number Stations, Everything Was Forever Until It Was No More (Constellation Records)

NIHITI, If The Color, Sustained (Lo Bit Landscapes)

LORIS CERICOLA, Black Widow, Metaphysical Graffiti (Artetetra)