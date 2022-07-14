Pangea 228

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

KRISTINE SCHOLZ, Das Buch der Klänge IV, Scholz Plays Otte and Cage (Thanatosis Produktion)

LINNÉA TALP, Arch of Motion, Arch of Motion (Thanatosis Produktion)

YANNA MOMINA, Honey Bee, Afar Ways (Glitterbeat Records)

LOSHH, o

AL-QASAR, Awal (feat. Lee Ranaldo), Who Are We? (Glitterbeat Records)

WU-LU, Night Pill, LOGGERHEAD (Warp)

OVO, La morte muore (part 2), Ignoto (Artoffact Records)

ILITCH, La faculté du sombre, PTM Works 2 (Trace Label)

BLACKHAINE, Armour Freestyle, Armour II

KOKOKO! Polo Muneni (Transgressive Records)

BIENOISE, FFF THIS MENING TODAY, This Meaning Today (Mille Plateaux)

HUDSON MOHAWKE, Bicstan, Cry Sugar (Warp)

DYLAN MOON, Spandex Simple, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)

EGIL KALMAN, Lyra, Kingdom of Bells (Egil Kalman plays the Synthi 100) (iDeal Recordings)

DELMORE FX, The 3rd Half, Scompaio (Artetetra)

ROLAND SCHAPPERT, Ringe, Route1 (R-ecords)

ROBERT TAKAHASHI CROUCH, Christina Giannone – Ritual Remix, Ritual Variations (Room40)