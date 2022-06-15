Pangea 226

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DIE ANDACHT, Alba, Die Andacht (All My Ghosts)

TOO TALL TO SING – FLIN VAN HEMMEN & JOZEF DUMOULIN, Familie, New Dance Moves (Shhpuma)

SEBASTIANO DE GENNARO, Congettura Collatz, Musica Razionale (19’40”)

KUEDO, Sliding Through Our Fingers, Infinite Window (Brainfeeder)

KODE9, Torus, Escapology (Hyperdub)

DAVID LEE MYERS, Totemic and Hereditary, Lustre (Pulsewidth)

ROMPERAYO, Calzoncillo Colorado, Así No Se Puede Muchaches (SOUK)

JARAI HO GRONG, Preparation for the Buffalo Sacrifice, V. A. – Exploring Gong Culture In Southeast Asia, Mainland and Archipelago (Sub Rosa)

ONGON, Tototetetote, Come una danza della mano (Loup Editions)

PAINTING, Maybe It’s Like Riding a Little Jeep, Painting Is Dead (Antime)

GAF & THE LOVE SUPREME ARKESTRA, Garden Island, Garden Island (Keroxen)

PIERRE BASTIEN, Aha!, Sonic Folkways (Discrepant)

TÜLAY GERMAN & FRANÇOIS RABBATH, Bugün Ben Bir Söz Işittim, Homage To Nazım Hikmet (Zehra)