Pangea 225

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SILVIA TAROZZI & DEBORAH WALKER, La lega (feat. Coro delle Mondine di Bentivoglio), Canti di guerra, di lavoro e d’amore (Unseen Worlds)

JOHAN BERTHLING, Björnhorn I, Björnhorn (Thanatosis)

REMO SEELAND, Baldachin, V.A. – Epiphanies (Hallow Ground)

FRANÇOIS ROBIN & MATHIAS DELPLANQUE, L’homme à tête de cheval, L’ombre de la bête (À la Zim!/Parenthèses Records)

AUTOMATISME & STEFAN PAULUS, Üble Schlucht, Gap/Void (Constellation Records)

SERPENTE, Simbolo V, Dia da Aranha (Discrepant)

WUKIR SURYADI, 005, Menolak Tunduk (YES NO WAVE MUSIC)

BLACKHAINE, Prayer (feat. Iceboy Violet & Blood Orange), Armour II

700 BLISS, Crown, Nothing to Declare (Hyperdub)

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE, Cherokee (Dennis Bovell Remix) (Domino)

BODEGA, All Past Lovers, Broken Equipment (What’s Your Rupture?)

ALEX G, Blessing (Domino)

ROM, Into The Clouds, ROM (WIMM)

THE SOURCE, Monday, …but swinging doesn’t bend them down (Odin Records)

EUGENE CHADBOURNE & QUENTIN ROLLET, La Motte Piquet, Recorded Yesterday and on Sale Today (reQords)

KAJA DRAKSLER, Away!, In Otherness Oneself (Unsounds)