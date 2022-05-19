Pangea 224

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

SEIGO AOYAMA, Botanicula, Prelude For The Spring (Audiobulb)

DIATOM DELI, Massive Headships of Centering Tiles, Time~Lapse Nature (RVNG Intl.)

BASTIEN KEB, Pasadena, Organ Recital (Gearbox Records)

FULU KOLEKTIV, Cogneur Montage, Lualaba (Broken Clover Records)

CARL STONE, Rikido, Wat Dong Moon Lek (Unseen Worlds)

ERIC COPELAND, Restart The Body, Spiral Stairs (les albums claus)

FROZ, Back 2 Normal, Fin Qui (MFZ Records)

DYLAN MOON, Deep Time, Option Explore (RVNG Intl.)

LITTLE SNAKE, TO FIND LOVE IS TO SEEK THE END (feat. Flying Lotus) Ivy Lab Remix (Brainfeeder)

OVERMONO, Gfortune, Cash Romantic (XL Recordings)

700 BLISS, Bless Grips, Nothing to Declare (Hyperdub)

ALESSANDRO CHEMIE, Hybridization, Uncertainty (Elli Records)

QUIVER VEX, Is Benzo, Hypnagogia (A Guide To Saints)

KLARA LEWIS, Live in Montreal 2018 (excerpt), Live in Montreal 2018 (Editions Mego)