Pangea 220

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

PARK JIHA, Temporary Inertia, The Gleam (Glitterbeat)

MD AFTER HUSSAIN & PAQ, You Fed Me Poison And Called It Honey (Modhu Hoi Hoi Bish Khawaila), Matir Gaan (Songs Of The Earth) (Hive Mind Records)

EL KHAT, La Sama, Aalbat Alawi Op.99 (Glitterbeat)

DIATOM DELI, False Alarm (RVNG Intl.)

ASPIDISTRAFLY, Moonmilk, Altar of Dreams (Kitchen Label)

GILDED, Pale Gold, Alden (Fluid Audio)

SIFIR, Heavy Forgotten, Shoedrift (Mille Plateaux)

CRISTIAN VOGEL, Emanations, 1Zhuayo (Mille Plateaux)

SOTE, Forced Absence, Majestic Noise Made in Beautiful Rotten Iran (Sub Rosa)

SLIKBACK X MALIBU, UENDELIGT, CONDENSE

WAJATTA, Somethin’ More Than This, Do You Even Care Anymore? (Brainfeeder)

FROZ, Procrastinator, Fin Qui (MFZ Records)

LITTLE DRAGON, Drifting Out (alt. Take), Drifting Out EP (Ninja Tune)

FURTHERSET, Auras, Auras (-OUS)

BLACK LAGOON, Oscura Kalimba, Sinestesia (Zen Hex)

MAD DISC, Material Remix: Toru Kasai, Material Compositions (Crónica)

DIONISAF, Mountain King, Skazka (Tiny Drones For Lovers)

ZANE TROW, a maypole ghost, Traces (Room40)