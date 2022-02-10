Pangea 218

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SIGUR RÓS, Rembihnútur (Liminal re-work by Paul Corley), Coldcut & Mixmaster Morris present @0 (Ahead Of Our Time)

ERIC CHENAUX, Say Laura, Say Laura (Constellation Records)

MOVIETONE, The Blossom Filled Streets, Peel Sessions 1994-1997 (Textile Records)

JAMESZOO, Bugatti (etude), Blind (Brainfeeder)

BONOBO, From You (feat. Joji), Fragments (Ninja Tune)

ARCA, Confianza, KICK ii (XL Recordings)

FINLAY SHAKESPEARE, Glazed Over, V.A. – Get This: 32 Tracks For Free – A Tribute to Peter Rehberg ($ pw gen 20)

SAGAN, Migration Rights, Anti-Ark (Seeland / Broken Clover Records)

EVEREST MAGMA, Koel, Nuova Abduzione (Maple Death)

SAINT ABDULLAH, Glamour Factory, Inshallahlaland (Room40)

EL KHAT, Djaja, Aalbat Alawi Op.99 (Glitterbeat)

GHÉDALIA TAZARTÈS, Il cazzo di Leone, Gospel et le râteau (Bisou Records)

JØRGEN TELLER, asatitar, Public Vibraphone (Clang)

PIERRE ALEXANDRE TREMBLAY, Bucolic & Broken, Quatre poèmes (empreintes DIGITALes)