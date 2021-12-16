Pangea 215

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

LDGU, K, Religious Music For Non-Believers (Tresno / Sagome)

IRAN, Aral (Remixed by CLAUDIO ROCCHETTI), Persis (Aagoo Records)

KUUNATIC, Titian, Gate of Klüna (Glitterbeat Records)

THE SNOBS, Plastic Moon, Blend The Horse! (Bisou Records)

BABAU, No Light, Breadest Hits

MEITEI, Shinobi, Kofū II (Kitchen Label)

AMBULATORIO SEGRETO, Vieni a spostare il camion, Sezione Trasversale (Verlag System)

STROMBOLI, Sub Stasis, Exiles (Depths)

BLU RITUAL, Insects (Recycling Blood), Insects (Identitites)

COOLY G, We Can Find Love Too (ft. Ruth Brown), Save Me (Hyperdub)

INAUD1BL3, my queen, qian (farmersmanual GT)

MONDORIVIERA, You Don’t Belong Here, Nott Longa (ost) (Artetetra)

AROVANE, Sunter, Reihen (12k)

SERGIO ALBANO, All Of Eternity Taking Place At Once, How The Air Works (Subcontinental Records)