Pangea 215
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Playlist
LDGU, K, Religious Music For Non-Believers (Tresno / Sagome)
IRAN, Aral (Remixed by CLAUDIO ROCCHETTI), Persis (Aagoo Records)
KUUNATIC, Titian, Gate of Klüna (Glitterbeat Records)
THE SNOBS, Plastic Moon, Blend The Horse! (Bisou Records)
BABAU, No Light, Breadest Hits
MEITEI, Shinobi, Kofū II (Kitchen Label)
AMBULATORIO SEGRETO, Vieni a spostare il camion, Sezione Trasversale (Verlag System)
STROMBOLI, Sub Stasis, Exiles (Depths)
BLU RITUAL, Insects (Recycling Blood), Insects (Identitites)
COOLY G, We Can Find Love Too (ft. Ruth Brown), Save Me (Hyperdub)
INAUD1BL3, my queen, qian (farmersmanual GT)
MONDORIVIERA, You Don’t Belong Here, Nott Longa (ost) (Artetetra)
AROVANE, Sunter, Reihen (12k)
SERGIO ALBANO, All Of Eternity Taking Place At Once, How The Air Works (Subcontinental Records)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Ora è diventata quattordicinale e viene trasmessa in streaming un martedì sì e un martedì no, dalle 22:00 alle 23:30, su Fango Radio.