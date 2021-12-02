Pangea 214

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

GYÐA VALTÝSDÓTTIR, Alphabet, Ox (DiaMond)

OLIVIA BLOCK, Axiolite, Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea (Room40)

MOVIETONE, Hydra, Peel Sessions 1994-1997 (Textile Records)

RESINA, A Crooked God, Speechless (130701 / FatCat Records)

PETER ZIRBS, Splinter I, Splinters (Fabrique Records)

KENSHO NAKAMURA, Gunsei, Llamhigyn Y Dwr (Pampsychia)

NICOLAS GAUNIN, Mahiki, Hulahula Kane (Moon Glyph)

ELKKA, Harmonic Frequencies, Harmonic Frequencies (Technicolour)

CHRIS LIEBING, Something Halfway, Another Day (Mute)

VTSS, Trust Me, Projections (Technicolour)

THE BUG, Treetop (feat. Jason Williamson), Treetop / Stout (Ninja Tune)

SOFA, Monotone, Source Crossfire (Constellation)

SÃO PAULO UNDERGROUND & TUPPERWEAR, Guanabanach, Saturno Mágico (Keroxen)

MAURICE LOUCA, Bidayat (Holocene), Saet El-Hazz (The Luck Hour) (Sub Rosa)

NASTURTIUM, Across Withered Grass, Please Us (Room40)

VITOR JOAQUIM, O Pombal, Quietude

STEIN URHEIM & JØRGEN TRÆEN, Monadene Danser Slow, Krympende klode (Hubro)

MICHEL REDOLFI, Nocturnal, Sonic Waters, Underwater Music 1979-1987 (Sub Rosa)