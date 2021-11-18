Pangea 213

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

KORELESS, Sun, Sun / Never (BBC Maida Vale Sessions) (Young)

MARISSA NADLER, Bessie Did You Make It?, The Path Of The Clouds (Bella Union)

KRISTINE LESCHPER, Ribbon, The Opening Or Closing Of a Door (ANTI- Records)

NIGHTMARES ON WAX, Wonder (feat. Haile Supreme and Shabaka Hutchings), Shout Out! To Freedom… (Warp Records)

HAAI, Keep On Believing, The Sun Made For a Soft Landing (Mute Records)

PORTER RICKS, Exposed, Same (Mille Plateaux)

IDLES, Car Crash, Crawler (Partisan)

IRAN, Regium Lepidi Revisere (Luigi Ceccarelli), Persis Aemilia Remixed (Aagoo Records)

CATHERINE GRAINDORGE, Eldorado, Eldorado (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

MIMSY, Ginster, Ormeology (Karaoke Kalk)

TÜLAY GERMAN & FRANÇOIS RABBATH, Leylim Ley, Self-titled LP (Zehra)

ARASH AKBARI, Passage, Fragments Of Yearning (Karlrecords)

ANUSHKA CHKHEIDZE, ETO GELASHVILI, HAYK KAROYI, LILLEVAN, ROBERT LIPPOK, Juta, Glacier Music II (Establishment Records)

MEGAN ALICE CLUNE, Existential Geography, If You Do (Room40)

PAULA SCHOPF, Espacios en Soledad, Espacios en Soledad (Karaoke Kalk)