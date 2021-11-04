Pangea 212

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ANUSHKA CHKHEIDZE, ETO GELASHVILI, HAYK KAROYI, LILLEVAN, ROBERT LIPPOK, Sleeping Glacier, Glacier Music II (Establishment Records)

TOMASZ SROCZYNSKI, Moderato Pastorale, Symphony n°2 / Highlander (Ici d’ailleurs / Mind Travel)

POREST, No Terracotta Relief, Cancer in the Soft Breeze (Discrepant)

CARLOS CASAS, Panilan, Kamana (Discrepant)

NAALJOS LJOM, Gorrlaus, Naaljos Ljom (Motvind Records)

PORTER RICKS, Nautical Zone, Biokinetics (Mille Plateaux)

ELKKA, Voices, Harmonic Frequencies (Technicolour)

GEOASTRA, Ziwnu, Age of Robots 01 (G89 Records)

BJ NILSEN, Motif Mekanik, Irreal (Editions Mego)

LAWRENCE ENGLISH, The Island, A Mirror Holds The Sky (Room40)

MARK CAIN, Whistle and Bonang, Cameos (Parenthèses Records)

RUPAL, Omnidirectional Tempered Floaters, Rupal / Delmore FX – Quixotism Of a Puddle Spoken In The Mind (Communion)