Pangea 211

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

TIMOTHY ARCHAMBAULT, IIIII II, Chìsake (Ideologic Organ)

JASON SHARP, Velocity Of Being, The Turning Centre Of A Still World (Constellation)

LAURENT SAÏET & GUESTS, Lunar Eclipse, After the Wave (Trace)

JERUSALEM IN MY HEART, Ana Lisan Wahad, Qalaq (Constellation)

MEITEI, Happyaku-yachō / 八百八町, Kofū II (Kitchen Label)

박혜진 PARK HYE JIN, I Need You, Before I Die (Ninja Tune)

KOKOKO!, Donne Moi (Transgressive Records)

CHRIS LIEBING, Circles (feat. Tom Adams), Another Day (Mute)

GEORGE FITZGERALD, Ultraviolet (Domino)

ANZ, Real Enough To Feel Good, All Hours (Ninja Tune)

JORDAN RAKEI, Send My Love, What We Call Life (Ninja Tune)

CAHILL / COSTELLO, The Visitant, Offworld (Gearbox Records)

CAN, Brighton 75 Sieben, Live In Brighton 1975 (Mute / Spoon Records)

DET KÄTTERSKÄ FÖRBUND, Sacred Grounds. Lidaverken Del I: Att i Vådeld Förgås (Cold Spring Records)

JANA IRMERT, Against Light, The Soft Bit (Fabrique Records)

CLARICE JENSEN, The End, Identifying Features (130701 / Fatcat Records)