Pangea 210

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DAL:UM, The Waves, Similar & Different (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

SARA OSWALD + FELDERMELDER, Volcanic Meditation Walks, Drawn (-OUS)

LUTON, No One Gets Hurt, Eden (Drrreamocrazy)

ZOKU METSU, Flower School For Unsuspecting Yakuza, Zoku Metsu (Alrealon Musique)

AAR & DAG, Ruekloo, Tifold af Fri Form og Fælles Motiv (Aar & Dag)

TSHA, Power, OnlyL (Ninja Tune)

5HT2, Kiddoid, 5HT2 (Syncopathic.Recordings)

THE BUG, How bout dat (feat. FFSYTHO), Fire (Ninja Tune)

SPACE AFRIKA, Where Is, Hybtwibt?

SPACE AFRIKA, Where Is Pt. 2 , Hybtwibt?

KA BAIRD & PEKKA AIRAKSINEN, Grey Body, FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells (RVNG Intl.)

JIM HAYNES, When The Sky Burned, When The Sky Burned (SIGE Records)

JASON SHARP, Unwinding Surrender, The Turning Centre Of A Still World (Constellation)

ROBERT GERARD PIETRUSKO, Zemiya Savage Glitter, Elegyia (Room40)

JULIUS EASTMAN, Evil Nigger, Three Extended Pieces For Four Pianos (performed by

Melaine Dalibert, Stephane Ginsburgh, Nicolas Horvath, Wilhem Latchoumia) (Sub Rosa)