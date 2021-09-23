Pangea 209

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

POWELL, Piano Music 1, Piano Music 1-7 (Editions Mego)

T. GRIFFIN, Grass Horns For The Proposal Dinner, The Proposal (Constellation)

KARKHANA, Nafas Kahrouba’i, Al Azraqayn (Karlrecords)

O YUKI CONJUGATE, False Prophet, Equator (Aguirre Records)

CIRCUIT DES YEUX, Dogma, -io (Matador)

KA BAIRD & PEKKA AIRAKSINEN, Syzygy (For Pekka), FRKWYS Vol. 17: Hungry Shells (RVNG Intl.)

FOODMAN, Hoshikzu Temboudai, Yasuragi Land (Hyperdub)

HELADO NEGRO, Outside The Outside, Far In (4AD)

YVES TUMOR, Crushed Velvet, The Asymptotical World EP (Warp)

MACHINEDRUM, Stone Age (feat. Deniro Ferrar), Psyconia EP (Ninja Tune)

THE BUG, War (feat. Nazamba), Fire (Ninja Tune)

MARTIN GORE, Mandrill (Barker Remix), The Third Chimpanzee Remixed (Mute)

ROSS FROM FRIENDS, The Daisy, Tread (Brainfeeder)

ELME, Lim, Shimmer (Teleskop/Allmyghosts)

DARKSIDE, The Question Is To See It All, Spiral (Matador)

JERUSALEM IN MY HEART, Qalaq 5 (with Oiseaux-Tempête), Qalaq (Constellation)

LUCE CELESTIALE, Aura, Discepolato Nella Nuova Era (Artetetra)