Pangea 207

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

URAL UMBO, Outer Dimensions And Inner Problems, Roomer (Consouling Sounds)

HOTEL KALI, Disco Shobar, Hotel Kali (Antime)

PLEASURE, Misty 191012, Saint Albans (Disasters By Choice)

DANIEL AVERY, Hazel and Gold, Together In Static (Phantasy)

MR TC, Phosphorus, Various Artist – Second Wave (Random Numbers)

MURCOF, Unboxing Utopia, The Alias Sessions (The Leaf Label)

TIRZAH, Sink In (Domino)

BLK JKS, Mmao Wa Tseba – Nare / Indaba My Children (excerpt), Abantu / Before Humans (Glitterbeat Records)

GRUFF RHYS, Mausoleum Of My Former Self, Seeking New Gods (Rough Trade)

ALBERTO LUCENDO, Tiralongo, Wonderful Losers (Midira Records)

PAPIRO, Anelli, La finestra dentata (Marionette)

YODOK & MASSIMO PUPILLO, V (radio edit), V (Midira Records)

MAURIZIO BIANCHI (MB), Armaghedon Side A (excerpt), Armaghedon (Verlag System)